Awarded Payment draws BRL 10,000 and tickets to the World Cup

The campaign Award Payment, from Visa in partnership with GetNet, will give away R$ 10 thousand in weekly prizes. Participants also compete for a travel package to the 2022 World Cup. Check out how to participate and compete for prizes.

Customers who make purchases and pay with the Visa card must first register and accept the regulation of the Prêmio Pagamento promotion. After that, in purchases over R$ 4 on GetNet machines, the person gets a lucky number. So just participate in the sweepstakes to compete.

Award Payment

Anyone who has an establishment can also participate. In these cases, it is necessary to order a machine and register the CNPJ or CPF of the store. After accepting the regulation, each sale with the Visa card – also above R$ 4 – will yield a lucky number to the establishment that uses the GetNet machine.

The next draw of BRL 10,000 in weekly prizes will be on August 20th. Winners will be announced on September 5th. The draw for the travel package for the World Cup will start on October 8th.

Individuals and legal entities over 18 years of age can participate. To participate in the Reward Payment with the Visa card, you must register your personal data on the promotion website.

And in the case of the establishment that is going to participate with the Getnet machine, it is necessary to have the machine in use and also to register the store on the official website of the promotion.

According to the promotion rules, the limit is 30 coupons per CPF or CNPJ. The winners of the travel package will be able to enjoy five days in Qatar, with guaranteed tickets for two games, namely: Spain vs Germany and Brazil vs Switzerland.