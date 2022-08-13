Ballon d’Or 2022: Mbappé reveals his top 3 and sends a message | international football

– My top 3? I would say Benzema, myself and Sadio Mané. Karim is 34 years old, he has just had the best season of his life, he won another Champions League in which he was decisive. If he doesn’t win, I’ll stop believing in the Ballon d’Or forever,” said Mbappé.

Ballon d’Or 2022: see the nominees for the award for the best in the world

1 of 1 Mbappé confirmed among PSG related against Montpellier — Photo: Aurelien Meunier – PSG/Getty Images Mbappé confirmed among PSG’s related against Montpellier – Photo: Aurelien Meunier – PSG/Getty Images

In the same interview, Mbappé stated that Real Madrid is a Ballon d’Or winning machine.

– But I’m still convinced that one day I can win this award for PSG – said Mbappé, who debuts for PSG this season this Saturday against Montpellier (GE will follow the game in real time from 16:00 onwards).

The 23-year-old forward also regretted that Barcelona legends Xavi and Iniesta never won a Ballon d’Or.

“Although Messi has won it a few times, so it gives a certain feeling that all three have won it,” said Mbappé.

The awarding of the Ballon d’Or was made for the first time in 1956. Until 1995, the award was given only to players of European nationalities. In 2006, another change: players who played outside European football, anywhere in the world, were included. Between 2010 and 2015, the award was unified with the trophy for the best in the world given by FIFA – today, the awards are separated again.

Check out the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or: