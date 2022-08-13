Ballon d’Or 2022: see the nominees for the best in the world award | international football

France Football magazine announced this Friday the nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, with the presence of three Brazilians: Vinicius Junior and Casemiro, both from Real Madrid, and Fabinho, from Liverpool. Neymar and Lionel Messi, both from PSG, were left out of the list of 30 contenders for the award. The biggest winner of the award (six times: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019) and current owner of the Ballon d’Or, Messi was out of the finalists for the first time since 2005.

1 of 2 Vinicius Junior celebrates the Champions League title goal for Real Madrid – Photo: Molly Darlington/Reuters Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring the Champions League title for Real Madrid – Photo: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Also among the finalists are Pole Robert Lewandowski, from Barcelona, ​​winner of the last two FIFA awards for the best in the world, and Frenchman Karim Benzema, from Real, considered the favorite for the Ballon d’Or this year.

In 2015, when it turned 60, France Football reviewed all of its previous awards based on current rules and recognized Pelé as the biggest winner. The King of Football would have seven Golden Balls, in 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1965 and 1970. But the three-time world champion, however, is not on the official list of winners.

In the announcement of the nominees, France Football made a gaffe: the Portuguese Bernardo Silva appeared with the Brazilian flag in the list published on the magazine’s Twitter. After a few minutes, the tweet with the error was deleted.

2 of 2 Português Bernardo Silva appears with the Brazilian flag — Photo: Reproduction Portuguese Bernardo Silva appears with the flag of Brazil — Photo: Reproduction

The awarding of the Ballon d’Or was made for the first time in 1956. Until 1995, the award was given only to players of European nationalities. In 2006, another change: players who played outside European football, anywhere in the world, were included. Between 2010 and 2015, the award was unified with the trophy for the best in the world given by FIFA – today, the awards are separated again.

Check out the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or: