Banco do Brasil evaluates offering a payroll loan from Auxílio Brasil

The president of Banco do Brasil stated that, together with Caixa, it analyzes the conditions, terms and risk of the Auxílio Brasil consignment

Fausto Ribeiro, president of Banco do Brasil (BB), said that the institution, together with Caixa Econômica Federal, analyzes the conditions, terms and risk of a possible offer of a payroll loan to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. Ribeiro highlighted that BB will have an extremely technical position and that there was no request for the bank to offer this credit line.

“We are looking for alternatives and if we think we should enter, with satisfactory risk conditions, we will certainly enter”, said the president of BB.

According to Ribeiro, beneficiaries of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) will have access to consigned credit at the institution.

“The president asked all banks to look at this audience and to take into account the vulnerability of these people. This is part of our analysis and the provision (of the payroll loan) has to fit in people’s pockets to make sense and bring return to our shareholders. This is the position that will be taken into consideration”, explained Ribeiro.

Big banks will not offer payroll

Large private banks such as Bradesco, Itaú and Santander, Nubank and BMG will not offer payroll-deductible loans. Because, most institutions consider that the operation has a high risk for both the bank and the client, since there is no pre-established interest ceiling, and the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600.00 must be paid by the government until December of this year.

According to Bradesco’s president, Ocatavio de Lazari, the benefit is offered to people who are in financial difficulties. Therefore, in a vulnerable situation, the bank decided not to make this type of credit available. Because, with the high interest rates and default, Bradesco revised its credit models, and made the concession criteria more rigid in the current scenario.

“Instead of being a good operation for the bank and the customer, we understand that the person will have more difficulty when the benefit ceases”, said Lazari.

default

Banks had an increase in delinquency in the first half and, with the high interest rates, this situation should continue in the second half of this year.

Thus, at BB, the default rate of individuals increased in the last quarter. Thus, the institution expects a growth in the index with the growth of the loan portfolio in operations considered more risky.

