Banco Pan confirms that it will operate a line

Banco Pan, which is part of the BTG Pactual group, confirmed this week that it should offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan line. The information was confirmed by the president of the institution, Carlos Eduardo Guimarães. Now, they are waiting for a process to regulate the text of the project, which has not yet been defined by the Ministry of Citizenship.

“It will be good for the bank and it will make banking inclusion clearer. It will be a more competitive product than the options that he (a beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil) has access to”, said Guimarães. The president of Banco Pan did not confirm the interest rate, but assured that it will not be the same as they operate for the payroll of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

This week, Caixa Econômica Federal also confirmed that it will offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. The institution’s president, Daniella Marques, said the idea is to offer reduced interest rates. “What I can say is that there is a commitment from Caixa that it be done at the lowest possible rate and that we will practice the lowest rate on the market,” she said.

On the other hand, Bradesco has already announced that it will not offer the credit. “This is not a retirement or pension, but a benefit for people who are in difficulties. Therefore, Bradesco will not operate in this portfolio. We are talking about vulnerable people,” said Lazari Júnior, the bank’s president.

This is basically the same opinion as the president of Itaú/Unibanco, Milton Maluhy Filho. “We understand that it is not the right product for a vulnerable audience. Thus, the bank preferred not to operate either because of the profile of the public, which is vulnerable, or because of the temporary nature of the benefit and the change that occurs from month to month,” he said.

Meeting with Bolsonaro

Last Monday (8), President Jair Bolsonaro attended a meeting with representatives of the National Federation of Banks (Febraban). Among other points, the head of state spoke about the issue of payroll.

At the meeting, Bolsonaro appealed to banks not only to offer the Auxílio Brasil consignment, but also to practice a lower interest rate, so as not to further compromise the accounts of the most vulnerable.

In a recent interview for a podcast, the president said that the ideal is not to request the payroll. However, he said the benefit could be important for people who are in need of the money right now.

Payroll interest limit?

One option to try to resolve the situation would be to impose an interest rate limit on the Auxílio Brasil consignment. The imposition could be made by the Ministry of Citizenship. Thus, financial companies could not demand abusive fees.

Last week, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Vieira Bento, said that the Ministry would not impose any kind of limits on either the interest rate or the term. However, he has taken a few steps back in the last few days.

In an interview for the program A Voz do Brasil, Vieira Bento was asked about the imposition of a cap on the interest rate, and he limited himself to saying that the Ministry is working to improve the payroll.