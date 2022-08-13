“Banks do not lose money with Pix”, says Campos Neto when denying Bolsonaro

Campos Neto also highlighted that Pix has brought advantages to banks (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

BC President Roberto Campos Neto denies Bolsonaro;

According to him, the banks did not lose revenue with the creation of Pix;

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, believes that Febraban’s adherence to the Fiesp letter is due to losses with Pix.

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, denied this Thursday (11) President Jair Bolsonaro, saying that “it is not true” that banks lost money with Pix but obtained a series of advantages.

The statement is made after Bolsonaro and government ministers criticized Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) adherence to Fiesp’s letter in defense of democracy and the electoral system. According to them, the motivation is an alleged loss and loss of revenue caused by the creation of Pix.

“I want to say that it is not true that banks lose money with Pix, and we should at some point release some kind of study showing this”, said Campos Neto at the Febraban Tech event, in São Paulo.

According to the BC president, the loss of income from transfers is offset by the opening of new accounts and the generation of new business models. “You withdraw money from circulation, which is a huge cost for the bank, you increase the transaction, the transactional increases”.

As highlighted by Alvaro Gribel’s column, from the O Globo portal, the beginning of Pix’s development took place during the Temer government, when Ilan Goldfajn was president of the BC. The system was released in November 2020.

Campos Neto also said that the withdrawal of physical money from circulation, due to joining Pix, helps banks to reduce their expenses. “Our vision is not about who is losing and who is winning. [os bancos] have a smaller piece of a much larger pie. We are already seeing this in the financial system. We want to bankroll, we want competition with inclusion”, he pointed out.

record profit

Despite Bolsonaro’s claims, financial institutions made record profits, estimated at R$132 billion, last year. This was the best result in 27 years. According to the BC, the improvement is related to the growth of the interest rate, reduction of expenses with provisions (resources that are set aside to face possible losses) and efficiency gains.

Profitability was also positive in 2021, after a drop recorded in the previous year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The so-called return on equity of the national banking system reached 15.1% in December last year, against 11.5% at the end of 2020.