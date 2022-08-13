“Banks” expanded loan portfolios in the 2nd quarter, but delinquency also rose: see which ones did better

The results of “banks” for the second quarter of 2022 were marked by the growth of credit portfolios, boosted by consumption. The numbers showed that credit cards, overdrafts and other lines of financing gained strength. Some banks even revised their year-to-year projections upwards after these results. In addition, financial institutions are also seeing defaults gradually returning to pre-Covid levels.

Banks also showed different levels of defense against a possible deterioration in the credit quality of the portfolio. Analysts, however, believe that its financial margins are strong enough to withstand a wave of defaults.

“All the banks showed very strong growth in their margin with clients, more than offsetting the increase in the cost of credit”, says Pedro Gonzaga, partner at Mantaro Capital.

Renan Manda, chief financial sector analyst at XP, says that in addition to being resilient to expand their credit portfolios in a period of high inflation and interest rates, banks have also shown they are well provisioned. “Banks’ provision coverage ratios are still healthy, and very close to pre-pandemic levels,” she says.

Although growth was supported by higher risk lines of credit, banks are agile enough to make quick adjustments. “These are very short-lived credits. If the bank feels that a niche of customers has a tendency to default, it can adjust the ruler and quickly see the effect on the consolidated”, says Manda.

Marcelo Ornelas, equity manager at Kínitro Capital, sees default as a yellow light for banks. “It’s a point to monitor. I think default will continue and become a bigger concern next year, as the Brazilian economy will not grow as much as this year and makes the environment complicated, with less growth and still high interest rates”, he says.

Bank 2Q22 Profit ROE 2Q22 credit portfolio Default 90+ Santander BRL 4.08 billion 20.8% BRL 523.666 billion 2.9% Bradesco BRL 7.04 billion 18.1% BRL 855 billion 3.5% Itau BRL 7.68 billion 20.8% BRL 1.084 tri 2.7% Bank of Brazil BRL 7.8 billion 20.6% BRL 919.5 billion two%

Santander and Bradesco: more vulnerable to default?

Santander Brasil (SANB11) was the first of the major banks to disclose its results for the first quarter of 2022. It reported managerial net income of R$4.084 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 2.1% lower than reported in the same period of 2021 and 2% above the first quarter of 2022, informed the bank this Thursday morning (28).

Its expanded loan portfolio reached R$523.666 billion, with growth in individuals compared to the first quarter (+1.9%), to R$216.389 billion, and a drop in large companies (-6.6%) , to R$ 123.802 billion.

In the earnings conference call, the bank’s executives drew attention to the stabilization of delinquency. The indices from 15 to 90 days (4.2%) and over 90 days (2.9%), consolidating Individuals and Companies, remained stable in relation to the first quarter. “It’s a situation that hasn’t happened since the second quarter of 2020,” said Angel Santodomingo, financial and investor relations director at Santander Brasil.

But some analysis houses have assessed that default stability may have been a distortion caused by a high volume of renegotiations. The bank’s renegotiated credit operations totaled R$31.6 billion in June 2022, up 14.9% in the quarter and 43.6% in twelve months.

Bradesco (BBDC4), the second largest private bank in the country, had recurring income of R$ 7.04 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 11% in the annual comparison. The expanded credit portfolio reached R$855 billion (+18% versus 2Q21), with emphasis on operations with individuals, mainly credit card and personal/payroll-deductible credit products.

The bank’s arrears rate over 90 days rose 0.3 percentage point between March and June on a quarterly basis and 1 point on an annual basis, to 3.5%. The increase would have been even greater, around 0.6 point in the quarterly comparison, had it not been for the sale of overdue loan portfolios, estimated at R$ 2 billion.

Octavio de Lazari, CEO of the bank, said that the sale of stressed credit portfolios is normal. “It’s not about the default rate, but about efficiency”, he pointed out, explaining that the cost to collect these credits, usually for small amounts overdue for more than five years, costs much more than selling the portfolio.

“The entire market is selling portfolios today, it makes no sense to manage it within the bank. We will continue to sell portfolios when we have good opportunities in the name of internal cost efficiency,” said Lazari.

For Pedro Gonzaga, from Mantaro, Bradesco and Santander seem to have “less defenses” against a scenario of a stronger deterioration in the credit quality of the portfolio.

“The indices released by each bank need to be analyzed carefully. Bradesco and Santander’s were mitigated by the increase in the renegotiated loan portfolio and the sale of the active loan portfolio. Adjusting for these factors, the good performance of Itaú (ITUB4) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) stands out even more”, he says.

Itaú and Banco do Brasil: greater appetite for risk

Analysts highlight the recovery of market share of Itaú (ITUB4) in unsecured lines of credit, such as installment plans, overdrafts and installment plans. “The bank had been conservative at the beginning of the pandemic and is now resuming its normal participation,” says Gonzaga.

The largest private bank in the country recorded recurring net income of R$ 7.679 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a figure 17.4% higher than that recorded in the same period last year.

The bank’s total loan portfolio grew by 19.3% between the periods, reaching R$1.084 trillion in June 2022. Individuals increased by 33.1%, reaching R$372.4.

The bank’s CEO, Milton Maluhy Filho, recognizes that Selic at the current level helped the financial margin, but also puts pressure on delinquency.

“You virtually have revenues growing, but that puts pressure on the cost of credit. It helps you on one side, but it hinders you on the other,” she said. “Our view is that we prefer to run with a lower interest rate level”, added the CEO.

The bank’s default rate was 2.7% in the second quarter, an increase of 0.4 pp compared to the same period in 2021.

In the conference call about the results of the second quarter of 2022, the executives of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) reaffirmed a commitment to increase financial margins to compete with other players in the market.

The objective is to grow in lines that have higher risk, but also higher margins. The credit card, according to the executives, is the flagship of the change in mix of the Bank of Brazil. The bank’s card base reached 13 million in the second quarter, up 21.5% from a year earlier. Invoicing jumped from R$ 46.1 billion to R$ 66.2 billion between the periods. Credit card delinquency, in turn, jumped from 4.41% to 8% in one year.

“Card default is a reflection of the strategy to seek more profitable lines. It is natural that it occurs in relation to other products, but we are evaluating the entire market”, said the VP of risk management, Paula Teixeira.

BB was successful in this quarter’s results by approaching its peers, with a return on equity of 20.6% in the quarter, a jump of 6.1 percentage points over a year earlier, with recurring income of R$7 .8 billion, up 54.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

“All in all, BB reported by far the best set of results within our banking coverage this season (…) we reiterate BB as our first choice in large banks”, highlighted a report by Itaú BBA shortly after the balance sheet.

Bradesco BBI raised its estimate of recurring net income by 11.5% for 2022 and 2023 after BB “registered impressive results in 2Q22, supported by encouraging trends in all sectors”. Analysts project recurring net income of BRL 29.6 billion for 2022 and BRL 31.8 billion for 2023, with ROE of 19.5% and 18.9%, respectively.

In this way, they raised the target price for 2022 by 16%, to R$52.00, equivalent to an upside potential of 24.5% in relation to the closing of the day before, and reaffirming a buy recommendation, as it sees the shares of the bank trading at an attractive valuation.

Banco do Brasil is Credit Suisse’s main choice in the sector, along with Itaú, but BB is the cheapest in the Swiss bank’s view. The recommendation is outperform (performance above the market average), with a target price of R$ 46. For the institution’s analysts, BB’s quarter was a watershed, with a remarkable performance: “the balance sheet is difficult to ignore even for those who do not want to take the risk of state-owned companies.”

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related