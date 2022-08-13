Bárbara Heck denies that she was barred from Pedro Scooby’s party

Reproduction/Assembly 08.12.2022 Bárbara said that she is not close to the surfer

Bárbara Heck wasn’t barred from Pedro Scooby’s birthday – but she wasn’t invited either. That’s what the model and ex-BBB 22 ex-BBB 22 said this Friday (12) during “AUÊ”, iG Gente’s weekly program on iG Portal networks.

In the live, she said that it was all coincidence, but that she decided to play with the situation. “It was a coincidence, a pure coincidence. We were gossiping about life before ‘BBB’, about a situation that we can’t talk about. And then it coincided with the same party, there was a buzz, I can’t deny it because it’s no use, anyway, it’s about it,” he joked.

She reiterated that despite Scooby saying the birthday was public, he even invited former BBBs to the celebration. “I wasn’t invited, I wasn’t barred, but I guarantee there were guests,” she said. “But that’s okay, not our case, but happy birthday to Scooby. Health and success, that’s it,” she wished.

Barbara also commented on why she didn’t follow Pedro Scooby on social media. She says she doesn’t understand what happened for the two to break up their friendship. “I don’t follow him, because he’s a case that even I wanted to know about. I never said an ‘A’ to him, I liked him, he was my friend before the house, we followed each other before the house”, she pointed out.

“When I got out here, I had been unfollowed by his team. I followed him a while later, then I saw that he was distant and I stopped following him, I don’t have to. But that’s ok”, he said.

