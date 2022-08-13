Bárbara Heck mocks Arthur Aguiar’s possible international career

Playback / Instagram Barbara says she has nothing personal against Arthur

This Friday (12), former BBB Bárbara Heck participated in ‘Auê’, iG Gente’s entertainment program. In the chat, the model talked about her relationship with Arthur Aguiar outside the house.

First she made it clear that she has nothing against Arthur, she just doesn’t agree with his game. “He’s the BBB winner, he’s happy, I saw that they’re going to live abroad. So, he must be focused on the family. All the best to him. I never had anything against it. My opinions were about the game. I didn’t agree with the attitudes him in the game”, he highlighted.

At another point in the conversation, Barbara said that she doesn’t usually listen to his songs. “I don’t listen to the radio much, the radio I listen to doesn’t play”, she joked.

The ex-sister, then, joked: “It’s that they must be directing towards an international career”.

Bárbara also said that she would go to Arthur’s concert if he called: “I think it’s important to encourage people’s work. If he invites me, it’s because I want to go, I won’t do anything wrong”.

“AUÊ” is iG Gente’s entertainment program. With a presentation by Kadu Brandão and comments from the writing team, the program airs every Friday at 12 pm on YouTube, with retransmission on the portal’s social networks.





