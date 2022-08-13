Barra Mansa reports first case of Smallpox of Monkeys; 21-year-old man is in isolation at home

SMALL BAR

After Resende confirmed the first case of Smallpox of Monkeys, on Thursday, with a 33-year-old man who is in home isolation, today it was Barra Mansa’s turn to issue the first confirmation of Monkeypox case. The patient is 21 years old and sought medical attention after developing a rash. He remains isolated at home, with a mild condition and no secondary cases, being monitored 24 hours by the epidemiology team of the Secretary of Health.

According to the city hall, the Technical Group (GT) to deal with the Secretariat has already met and created a flow of care, guiding the entire health network on the protocols and technical notes available for the identification and notification of suspected cases.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, lymphadenopathy, chills and exhaustion. The period of rash occurs between one and three days after the onset of fever. Signs and symptoms last two to four weeks and the incubation period when a person is infected is typically 6 to 16 days but can be as long as 21 days.

In case of symptoms and injuries, the orientation is for the person to look for a nearest health unit for medical evaluation.

ITATIAIA CONFIRMS ITS FIRST TWO SUSPECTED CASES

And Itatiaia, which still did not have any suspected cases of Smallpox, reported earlier this evening that it is investigating two suspected cases of Smallpox. In an official statement posted on social media, the city government informs that the patients are a 44-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman.

According to the Municipal Health Department, one of the cases is a man who has skin lesions and is hospitalized at the Municipal Hospital Dr. Manoel Martins de Barros, due to complications from other diseases. The woman is in home isolation because she had fever, headache and skin lesions compatible with the disease. “Both patients are doing well and are being followed up by health professionals while they await the results of laboratory tests,” the note said.

REGISTERED NOTIFICATIONS

Resende has four suspects of the disease and Quatis has two people awaiting test results. Volta Redonda has five people suspected of having the disease, Barra do Piraí two, Rio Claro one and the same number in Porto Real.

MORE THAN TWO THOUSAND CASES IN BRAZIL

In Brazil, there are already 2,458 people with Smallpox confirmed, according to updated numbers, this Friday (12), by the Ministry of Health. Most confirmed cases are in the state of São Paulo, with 1,748. Next comes Rio de Janeiro (278), Minas Gerais (102), Federal District (92), Paraná (52), Goiás (53), Bahia (25), Ceará (9), Rio Grande do Norte (8), Espírito Santo (7), Pernambuco (13), Tocantins (1), Acre (1), Amazonas (5), Pará (1), Paraíba (1), Piauí (1), Rio Grande do Sul (29), Mato Grosso (2), Mato Grosso do Sul (8), and Santa Catarina (22).

The disease situation in the country was classified as level III because there are already confirmed cases of the disease in Brazil, with community transmission, and there is still no availability of immunization and treatment measures.

Transmission occurs primarily through personal contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids from an infected person or recently contaminated objects such as towels and bedding. Transmission via droplets usually requires closer contact between the infected patient and other people.