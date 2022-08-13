beneficiaries will spend R$ 600 in the supermarket

The new Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 began to be paid. What will people do with the money? Cleaning lady Luciane Ponticel de Sousa, 36, plans to do a month’s worth of grocery shopping. She received the new temporary amount on Wednesday (10) and made feeding her five children a priority.

Milk and cookies are the items that will return to the cart, since lately she has only been able to buy the basics, such as rice, beans and pasta.

“I can only shop with this money. Due to the rise and fall of values, I can’t buy much. With the payment of R$ 400 I make a purchase for 15, 20 days at most”, he says.

Considered a bet by the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) for reelection, the boosted Brazil Aid will be valid until the end of this year. Between August and December, beneficiaries will receive a minimum payment of BRL 600. As of January 2023, the amount will return to BRL 400.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, 20.2 million families will receive the benefit in August, after the approval of 2.2 million new beneficiaries.

Value complements cleaning money

A single mother, Luciane uses the money she earns from cleaning to supplement the income of the house where she lives with her family in Duque de Caxias (RJ). Auxílio Brasil is her main inflow of money, as she currently earns BRL 360 per month with cleaning services and BRL 150 in alimony for one of her children.

She made a division for the next months: R$ 500 will go to food and R$ 100 to cooking gas. She does not receive the Auxílio Gás from the government, which will pay R$ 110 in August to 5.6 million families.

“I’ve already gone three days without gas at home. I had to turn around to eat a rice cooker”, declares Luciane.

‘I wanted to make a nice lunch for my kids’

Joziane Andrade leaves Auxílio Brasil money at the supermarket Image: Personal Archive

Hairdresser and manicurist Joziane Andrade, 29, had to cut off the internet at home because she no longer has the money to pay for the plan. She lives in Duque de Caxias (RJ) in a house in her grandmother’s backyard with her three children. She says that she wouldn’t know what to do if she had to pay rent.

Its clientele has dropped dramatically in the pandemic. In July, she earned R$200. In a good month, she manages to take R$800. “People don’t have the money for these luxuries anymore,” she says.

She plans to use the R$ 600 deposited on Thursday (11) to buy milk and diapers from “better brands” for her children. Clothing for children is also a necessity. She still intends to take an as-yet-undefined portion of the money to buy new work materials.

Worried about the high cost of food, she dreams of the day when she will be able to prepare a meal with a large table for her family. “I don’t even remember the taste of a sirloin steak anymore. I can’t make a nice dessert, a nice lunch anymore”, says Joziane.

Aid of R$ 600 wipes ice, says baker

Cristiane Aparecida says the temporary Aid Brazil of R$600 will have little impact Image: Personal Archive

Confectioner Cristiane Aparecida da Silva, 33, currently has five fixed customers. Sales of cakes, gingerbread and truffles have plummeted 90% this year, she says. She lives with her husband, who is unemployed, and four children in São Paulo.

The money from Auxílio Brasil helps pay for her food expenses, but she still can’t fill her cart.

It has become routine in his life to search for offers in at least three supermarkets in a day and look for products that are close to their expiration date, which are sold at deep discounts in these places. At the time of the Emergency Aid, she claims that she was able to stock up on rice and beans.

Because of rising prices, the baker says her family’s diet has worsened. “I’ve been buying a lot of sausages, like sausages and hamburgers. That’s what you can put on the table. The problem will be seen in a few years, with people with health problems and obese people.”

Even with the highest value, Cristiane says it will have little effect on her life. At least your 2 year old will have more milk to drink. “It’s only going to dry the ice because inflation is high. The year will turn and people who are poor will stay the same… Or it will get worse.”