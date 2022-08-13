‘Beyond Illusion’: sisters, Violeta and Heloísa make peace | come around

A new stage is beginning for the Camargo sisters in “Beyond Illusion”. After Violeta (Malu Galli) discovers that Matias (Antonio Calloni) was responsible for the death of Elisathe businesswoman will try to make amends with her sister, who has always tried to warn her, in the Friday, 12/08 episode.
“I am destroyed. And also embarrassed. How did I not notice, Heloísa (Paloma Duarte)? How could I not see who Matias really was? There were so many signs! Why didn’t I believe you?”, Violeta will lament.
Violeta asks Heloísa for forgiveness in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Heloísa will try to comfort her sister, who will continue to regret Matias’ attitudes and behavior.
“What Matias did to you is unforgivable. You were my sister! And a girl!?”, Violeta will continue.
Sisters Violeta and Heloísa understand each other in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Heloísa will apologize for getting involved with Matias, but Violeta will also regret her own behavior with her sister.
“He still listens to my lamentations and is always fighting for my happiness and Dorinha’s. You don’t know how horrible it’s been, all this time fighting with you! Sorry for all the harsh words I said to you. I was very hurt and you didn’t deserve to hear them. Can we go back to being friends?”, Violeta will ask.
Heloísa is moved by Violeta’s apology in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Heloísa will confess her desire to get closer to her sister and the two will hug.
12 Aug
Friday
Isadora pretends to be Elisa, and Matias confesses his guilt in the crime against his daughter. David celebrates his possible deliverance. Violeta asks Salvador to give her family some time. Leonidas scolds Heloísa for the setup involving Matias. Joaquim sees when Davi runs away from Salvador. Violeta asks Augusta for forgiveness. Joaquim and David fight. Lavinia and Julinha manage to get Santa’s diary. Mariana finds out that she won the lottery. Violeta and Heloísa come to an understanding again. Matias confesses his crime at the police station. Salvador reveals that Joaquim captured David. Matthias asks to speak with David.
