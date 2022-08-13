Beyond ‘online’ on WhatsApp: how to chat privately in all apps | Social networks

WhatsApp has gained a new feature to remove the “online” status from conversations, but the app is not the only one that has this possibility. Several apps offer features that allow you to hide when someone is online. Some settings, such as read receipts on WhatsApp and activity status on Instagram, may report that the user is active in apps. To have more privacy to use apps without other people knowing that you are connected, it is possible to disable some features that are already enabled by default in several messengers. So, now check out tips to use your apps confidentially.

WhatsApp allows you to hide ‘online’ status; see how to use

Removing read receipts on WhatsApp prevents people from knowing if you’ve read sent messages or seen their status. This can be an interesting way to read something received or view someone’s status and go unnoticed.

To do this, go to “Settings” > “Account” > “Privacy” > “Read Confirmations”. Then disable the option by placing the green ball to the left. It’s worth noting that when you disable read receipts for others, they won’t be visible to you either.

While the end of online is not enough for all cell phones, another way to interact in the app without being seen there is to respond to messages via notifications. When this is done, only the reply is sent to the recipient, but the online status does not appear on your profile, like when WhatsApp is opened.

To do this, first, you need to check if your notifications are enabled. Go in “Settings” > “Notifications” > “Notifications” > “Use high priority notifications”. Enable the function so that conversations are received in the notification bar. When you receive it, just tap on “Reply” to write the message.

Remove “Last Seen” and “Online” on Telegram

Disabling Telegram’s “Last seen” and “Online” is possible as well. The app offers the option to configure the last seen and the online one to be displayed for All, Contacts only or to Nobody. The function can be interesting for those looking for more privacy in the messenger.

To do this, go to the three horizontal lines and tap “Settings” > “Privacy & Security” > “Last Login & Online” > “Nobody”. It should be noted that, by disabling it for you, it will no longer be possible to view other people’s as well.

Hide “Activity Status” on Instagram

The Instagram activity status is displayed in direct and indicates whether the person is online at that moment, or when was the last time they were present on the social network. You can disable this service and use Instagram more secretly by going to your profile and pressing the three vertical lines. Then follow the path: “Settings” > “Privacy” > “Activity Status”.

In this area, it is possible to disable both the last seen and online of the messenger and the option for the person to see you online when they are in the same chat. Do this by disabling the “Show activity status” and “Show when you are both online” functions.

Disable the “Show when you’re online” switch in Messenger

You can configure Messenger to not let your contacts know when you are online. To disable the feature on Android, go to “Chats” and tap on your profile picture. After that, press “Online Status” twice and disable the feature. On iPhone, the functionality can be removed as follows: tap on “Chats”, go to your profile picture and press “Online status” > “Show when you are online” > “Off”.

Turn off read receipt in iMessage

Apple messenger also allows you to disable read receipt. This option generates more privacy for those who do not want to be seen. To disable the function, tap on “messages” and turn off the “read receipts” option. That way, the application will only display that the message has been delivered, but will not display whether it has been viewed.

