Beyond the Illusion: Davi gets beaten up by Joaquim, he can’t escape the police and is arrested again: “I caught you, scoundrel!”

In the next chapters of Beyond the IllusionDavi (Rafael Vitti) will be arrested again, as revealed by columnist André Romano, from TV observatory. This because Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will prevent the magician from escaping, who will still be beaten by the son of Ursula (Barbara Paz).

With a swipe of a tie, the bad character will immobilize the love of a man’s life. isadora (Larissa Manoela) and will not spare the threats. “Got you, scoundrel! Now you’re going to pay for everything you put me through. I will end your race! Today you are the loser, you bastard. The game will turn and I’ll win it all back“, promises the villain.

The illusionist, however, will not let it go and will say that he will be exonerated after Matthias (Antonio Calloni) confess that he is the real author of the crime against Elisa (Larissa Manoela). The good guy will also tease: “Coward! Leave me! I want to see you face me head on, you know you’re going to lose one-on-one. You’re a loser, Joaquim. I’m not afraid of you! Much to his disappointment, Dr. Matias has just confessed that he killed Elisa, in front of the police chief and Violeta! I will be cleared of the crime and Isadora will be mine“.

“The deputy will not believe the words of the madman Matias. Go back to chess“, will reply the ex-husband of Dorinha. Finally, Joaquim will make the enemy faint with a blow to the head. After that, the protagonist will go to jail once more.