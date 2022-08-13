Bia Haddad turns against Olympic champion and goes to semi in Toronto

After overthrowing the number 1 in the world, the Polish Iga Swiatek, Beatriz Haddad Maia, number 24 in the ranking, started behind, but joined forces to turn around and guarantee a spot, tonight, in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 in Toronto, Canada. .

The paulistana knocked out the Olympic champion, the Swiss Belinda Bencic, 12th in the world, who had won the top 10 Garbiñe Muguruza. Bia made 2 sets to 1 with partials of 2/6 6/3 6/3 after 2h08min duration in the center court.

The result will place the Brazilian for the first time in the group of the 20 best tennis players in the world at the moment. She will become the best Brazilian in a singles ranking since Gustavo Kuerten, who was number 1 in 2000 and 2001 for 43 weeks.

“I just won my quarterfinals, tomorrow I play the semi here in Toronto. I’m happy with my work today. I was very humble and disciplined to improve during the game, so I’m happy with our work. little bit of this victory and prepare for tomorrow in the best way. A kiss for everyone”, said Bia, after the game.

Bia’s feat makes her surpass the mark of Thomas Bellucci who was the second best Brazilian until then, with the 21st place.

On top of that, Bia also becomes the first Brazilian in a semi of a tournament of this magnitude in history.

Tomorrow, starting at 19:00 (Brasília time), the São Paulo native will face the Czech winner Karolina Pliskova, 14th and former number 1 in the world, and the Chinese Qinwen Zheng, 54th.