Bia Haddad wins and advances to WTA 1000 semifinal – 08/12/2022

Brazilian tennis player Bia Haddad, 26, beat Swiss Belinda Bencic (12th in the world) by 2 sets to 1 (2-6, 6-3 and 6-3), this Friday (12), and won a historic classification for the semifinals of the WTA 1000 in Toronto, Canada.

The classification, unprecedented for women’s tennis in the country, was decided on an ace, after more than 2 hours of play. She is vying for a spot in the final this Saturday.

In the previous phase, Bia had already accomplished a feat by defeating the Polish Iga Swiatek, number 1 in the world – the first Brazilian tennis player to achieve the feat.

Bia is the 24th in the female ranking. This season, she has already won the tournaments in Nottingham and Birmingham, both played in June.

(with AFP)