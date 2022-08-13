BNDES will be able to pay almost R$ 15 billion in dividends to the Union until the end of the year

President of the bank, Gustavo Montezano says that the federal government’s request for the anticipation of the appeal is legal and reinforces that it was already made in 2021 and 2019

Gustavo Montezano is the current president of BNDES



O National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) must pay around R$ 15 billion in dividends to the Union, after the federal government asks for an advance payment. According to the bank’s president, Gustavo Montezano, the action would not be defined as a fiscal pedaling nor as an anticipation of resources, but a strategy already adopted in 2019 and in 2021. The market sees the federal government’s request for the anticipation of the payment of dividends as a maneuver to be able to pay the various aids approved by the end of 2022, such as a truck voucher, gas voucher and Auxílio Brasil raised to R$ 600. The federal government had already requested early payment of dividends from Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco do Brasil and Petrobras. In a meeting with the press, Montezano declared: “What we do here is fully in line with the bank’s statute. We did this in 2021, we did it in 2019. And we are closing the balance sheet, as we do every year and we are declaring profits and dividends already incorporated by the bank (…) We are very comfortable with all the governance and legality of the proposal ”. Now, for the payment to be made, the proposal must be evaluated by the BNDES’ risk and audit committees.

