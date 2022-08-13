BNDES will be able to pay almost R$ 15 billion in dividends to the Union until the end of the year

Yadunandan Singh 55 seconds ago Business Comments Off on BNDES will be able to pay almost R$ 15 billion in dividends to the Union until the end of the year 0 Views

President of the bank, Gustavo Montezano says that the federal government’s request for the anticipation of the appeal is legal and reinforces that it was already made in 2021 and 2019

Dida Sampaio/Estadão ContentGustavo Montezano
Gustavo Montezano is the current president of BNDES

O National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) must pay around R$ 15 billion in dividends to the Union, after the federal government asks for an advance payment. According to the bank’s president, Gustavo Montezano, the action would not be defined as a fiscal pedaling nor as an anticipation of resources, but a strategy already adopted in 2019 and in 2021. The market sees the federal government’s request for the anticipation of the payment of dividends as a maneuver to be able to pay the various aids approved by the end of 2022, such as a truck voucher, gas voucher and Auxílio Brasil raised to R$ 600. The federal government had already requested early payment of dividends from Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco do Brasil and Petrobras. In a meeting with the press, Montezano declared: “What we do here is fully in line with the bank’s statute. We did this in 2021, we did it in 2019. And we are closing the balance sheet, as we do every year and we are declaring profits and dividends already incorporated by the bank (…) We are very comfortable with all the governance and legality of the proposal ”. Now, for the payment to be made, the proposal must be evaluated by the BNDES’ risk and audit committees.

*With information from reporter Maicon Mendes

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

BRAZIL AID LOAN: CONSIGNEE RELEASE date has been revealed

the loan of Brazil aidsanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, continues to be awaited with great …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved