BofA raises Hapvida for purchase; “Trust is restored”; action fires

After a long and dark winter, Hapvida – now one of the most common positions in the portfolio of large managers – delivered results in the second quarter, Bank of America said as it raised the paper’s recommendation from ‘neutral’ to ‘buy’.

“Confidence is restored,” the analysts wrote. O target price was held at BRL 10. The stock soared more than 13% at today’s open after the upgrade.

BofA highlighted the organic growth of 139 thousand lives in the quarter, compared to 67 thousand in the previous quarter. Analysts were expecting 95,000 and believe that the performance should make the market regain confidence in the company’s ability to grow organically.

As of the third quarter, the bank expects Hapvida to grow by 100,000 lives per quarter.

Hapvida’s consolidated cash loss ratio (MLR) also improved: it dropped from 73% in the first quarter to 72.3% in the second. The other big names in health showed a growth of two percentage points in this indicator, said the BofA.

In April, analysts had lowered the recommendation for Hapvida due to a “structural change” in the company, which now has less potential for growth, given that it has already made most M&As possible.

Now, in raising the recommendation, BofA is saying that the business is an ‘MLR case’. In other words, the company’s result is more linked to the loss ratio, since long-term growth tends to be low.

O base case BofA’s loss ratio is 65% in a P/E multiple of 19x for 2023; at the bear case, MLR goes to 70% at 25x profit; in the most optimistic scenario, the loss ratio is at 64% and the multiple at 17x – in this case, analysts see a potential for an increase of R$ 2 in the share price.