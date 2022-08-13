Bolsonarista who killed PT goes to prison – 08/12/2022 – Power

Two days after leaving the hospital, federal criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho had his house arrest revoked and will be taken to the CMP (Criminal Medical Complex of Paraná), in Pinhais, metropolitan region of Curitiba.

He was denounced on the charge of double qualified murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, who was celebrating his 50th birthday in Foz do Iguaçu, with a PT theme.

The revocation of house arrest took place on the afternoon of this Friday (12), after the Paraná Secretariat of Public Security informed that – unlike what was previously reported – the CMP has structural and human conditions to guard Jorge.

The penitentiary unit is the same where the politicians detained by Operation Lava Jato were held.

On Wednesday (10), when Jorge left the hospital, after a month in hospital, a letter from the CMP said that the place was not able to meet the needs of the prisoner, who was shot several times by Marcelo.

“As if the absurd situation of noting the total technical incapacity of the State to comply with the court order that decreed the defendant’s preventive detention were not enough, there is the unbelievable failure to communicate his inability in a timely manner”, wrote magistrate Gustavo Arguello when decreeing the home prison.

With shirts and posters in honor of Marcelo Arruda, protesters held an act in front of the hospital where Jorge, a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was hospitalized, asking for justice. Relatives and friends of PT also recalled that the murder completed a month.

According to the defense of Marcelo’s family, Jorge’s stay under house arrest was “an affront to justice, since the defendant committed a heinous crime for political intolerance, which blatantly violated human rights”, and there was also “a risk of flight abroad, as it is a frontier town”.

Preventively arrested, the criminal police officer was denounced by the Public Ministry of Paraná on the charge of double qualified homicide for futile reason and common danger, with a penalty that can range from 12 to 30 years in prison.

During the shooting, he was hit by six shots fired by Marcelo. As he fell, he was hit more than 20 times with kicks to the head, as revealed by UOL, which had access to security camera footage at the crime scene.

The attacks are part of a parallel investigation by the Civil Police of Paraná, which is investigating the impact of the injuries suffered by Jorge.

Jorge Guaranho was released from the hospital’s ICU (Intensive Care Unit) three weeks ago to recover from injuries, which include bullet fragments lodged in his head, shots in the mouth, arms, left leg and a graze in the neck, according to information given to the UOL by its legal representatives. The criminal police officer also suffered a fractured jaw.

Jorge’s lawyers even filed a request for the revocation of preventive detention so that he could remain under house arrest “due to his state of health and the need for medical care”. The request, however, was refused by the Justice of Paraná.

Jorge’s defense was sought by the report, but did not answer the calls.