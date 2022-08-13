Bolsonaro denies lunch with Guilherme de Padua and asks for respect for Gloria Perez – 08/12/2022 – Poder

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied, this Friday (12), having participated in lunch in Belo Horizonte with Guilherme de Pádua, convicted of the murder of actress Daniella Perez.

He claimed there was a “frivolous exploitation” of Gloria Perez’s daughter’s death in the case. “I didn’t even attend lunch in Belo Horizonte,” he said, adding that he was at a steakhouse in São Paulo at the same time as lunch.

Videos were posted on social media of Bolsonaro being booed and receiving support at the Laço de Ouro steakhouse in São Paulo on Sunday. “The very person involved in this cruel and cowardly crime denies having been present at the event,” he added.

Pádua, now a pastor at Igreja Batista da Lagoinha, in Belo Horizonte, did not attend the lunch, nor did Bolsonaro.

The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, was at the event in the capital of Minas Gerais, where Padua’s wife, Juliana Lacerda, took a picture beside her.

Earlier, the presidential couple had participated in a service at Lagoinha Church, on Sunday (7).

The chief executive said he paid respect to playwright Gloria Perez and criticized the press.

“My story of fighting for tougher laws for cowardly murderers, rapists and other violent crimes speaks for me and shows which side I’ve always been on,” he added.

Juliana Lacerda also manifested this Friday (12) on social networks, saying that the first lady does not know her, and that she lined up to take the photo.

“I never exchanged a single word with her. Never really. She didn’t even know who I was. She just went there, kind that she is, an extremely simple person, a woman of God, because I’m a fan, and she took this picture with me “, said.

Daniella Perez’s killer and his wife declare themselves Bolsonaro voters. At the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, Guilherme de Pádua was in Brasília for a demonstration in support of the president, amid the pandemic.

The president never expressed his support for Guilherme de Padua.

The name of the former actor and now pastor returned to the spotlight with the premiere of the documentary miniseries “Pacto Brutal”, a five-episode work about the murder of actress Daniella Perez, who died at age 22 on December 28, 1992.

Her body was found by the police, next to her car, in the thicket of a hitherto sparsely populated Barra da Tijuca, on the west side of Rio de Janeiro. The victim had 18 punctures, most concentrated in the heart region. A witness’ account led police to De Padua, who was a co-star of the victim, and to his then-wife, Paula Thomaz.