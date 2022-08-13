Bolsonaro denies meeting with Guilherme de Padua in BH

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the press and classified the news about the alleged meeting with Guilherme de Pádua as an “inference” convicted of murder of actress Daniella Perezdaughter of novelist Glória Perez, and his wife, Juliana Lacerda. (Read more details below)

Out of respect for Gloria Perez, I will not feed this reckless exploitation on top of her irreparable loss. The inferences based on false information disseminated by the media only expose their lack of scruples and contempt for people’s pain, treating them as mere tools. Jair Bolsonaro, on social media

“I didn’t even participate in the lunch in Belo Horizonte. The same press had already reported that I was at a steakhouse in SP at the same date and time. Whoever spread the lie already knew the truth, but didn’t worry about the pain it could cause to the family of Daniella Perez”, he continued.

Bolsonaro also said that his “history of fighting for tougher laws for cowardly murderers, rapists and other violent crimes speaks for me and shows which side I’ve always been on.”

“As long as I live, it will be the victims, not their tormentors, who will have my eternal solidarity,” he concluded.

Earlier, Guilherme de Pádua had already manifested after gaining repercussion in the press a photo in which Juliana appears next to Michelle, during a service at the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte (MG), on the 7th. -lady and the president were at the religious ceremony.

Through a video on social networks, Padua accused the press of “lying” about the lunch, stated that he did not even attend the cult, and claimed that his wife had to queue to take a picture with Michelle, of whom she is “a fan.” “.

“My wife went to the service, went to congratulate Pastor Márcio because he is a pastor who has a very big differential in Brazil, who welcomes all people as he did with me […] When she went there was a line of admirers of the First Lady, my wife goes in that line without anyone knowing who she is, without the First Lady imagining who she is, and she takes a picture, like a fan, after that she sends this photo for the father, the proud father sends [a imagem] for relatives, and now it falls into the hands of the press”, he declared.

According to Padua, since HBO Max’s documentary “Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez” premiered, he has “kept quiet because it has been a difficult phase” in his life, due to the success of the production, which has returned to the crime that shocked the country into the spotlight again.

Juliana says Michelle doesn’t know who she is

Like Guilherme de Pádua, Juliana Lacerda also published a video to comment on the photo, and stated that Michelle Bolsonaro “didn’t even know” who she was when she took the photo.

“I never exchanged a single word with her. Never really. She didn’t even know who I was. She just went there, kind that she is, an extremely simple person, a woman of God, because I’m a fan, and she took this picture with me , as [com] everyone there in that line, in this celebration. It was just that,” he declared.

At the service last Sunday, Michelle stated that “Planalto has already been “consecrated to demons.” The clothes worn by the first lady at the event are similar to those in the photo with Juliana Lacerda.

Michelle also commented on a publication that Gloria Perez, mother of the actress, made yesterday in honor of her daughter’s birthday.