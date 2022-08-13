Bolsonaro speaks after photo of Michelle with wife of Guilherme de Padua

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke about the controversy photo that the wife of William of Padua took off with First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. “Out of respect for Gloria Perez, I will not feed this frivolous exploitation on top of her irreparable loss”, she defined.

In a publication on his social networks, this Friday (12), Bolsonaro said that the case reverberated on top of “false information” and that they only exposed “a lack of scruples and contempt for people’s pain, treating them as mere tools”.

“Whoever propagated the lie already knew the truth, but did not worry about the pain it could cause even to Daniella Perez’s family”, comments the president.

He also cited the statement that Guilherme de Padua made, stating that he did not I was at the steakhouse where the photo was taken.

“My story of fighting for tougher laws for cowardly murderers, rapists and more violent crimes speak for me and show which side I’ve always been on. As long as I live, it will be the victims, not their executioners, who will have my eternal solidarity,” he concluded.

understand the case

The assassin of actress Daniella Perez, William of Paduadenied that he and his wife, Juliana Lacerda, had lunch with President Jair Bolsonaro and the first lady, Michelle. The former actor spoke after the repercussion of a photo in which his companion appears next to Michelle, in Belo Horizonte (MG). The information is from wow.

The photograph was taken during a service at Lagoinha Baptist Church in which from Padua is Shepherd – in the capital of Minas Gerais, last Sunday (7), in which the president and his wife were present. On video, Pádua declared that she did not participate in the cult and that Juliana faced a line to take a picture with Michelle.

William of Padua Killer of actress Daniella Perez “When she was there, there was a line of admirers of the first lady, my wife goes in that line without anyone knowing who she is, without the first lady knowing who she is, and she takes a picture, like a fan.”

As reported, the wife sent the photo for the father. “The proud father, sent the image to relatives, and now it has fallen into the hands of the press,” said Padua.

The former actor also added that after the premiere of the documentary “Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez”, from HBO Max, has been trying to keep quiet. “It’s been a rough patch.”