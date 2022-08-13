Botafogo announces the hiring of Tiquinho Soares

O Botafogo announced the hiring of Tiquinho Soares. The striker belonged to Olympiakos-GRE and will definitely arrive at Alvinegro. With that, the club has already promoted the arrival of seven players in this transfer window.

Tiquinho was officially announced by Botafogo this Friday. He should arrive in Rio de Janeiro in the next few days to take exams to sign the contract. The value of the transaction should be around 1 million euros (R$ 5.2 million, at the current price).

The striker was at Olympiacos since 2021 and his contract was valid until June 2024. For the Greek team he was on the field in 49 games and scored 14 goals.

In addition to Tiquinho Soares, Botafogo has already announced the arrivals of Fernando Marçal, Carlos Eduardo, Adryelson, Luís Henrique, Danilo Barbosa and Jacob Montes.

