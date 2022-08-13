BOTAFOGO OFFICIALIZES JACOB MONTES, FORMER CRYSTAL PALACE, AS THIRD REINFORCEMENT OF THE DAY

O Botafogo made official on Friday night the third reinforcement of the day: it is the American midfielder naturalized Nicaragua Jacob Montes, 23 years old, who had been training with the cast for about a month. he was in Crystal Palace and signed a contract until the end of 2024.
Check out Botafogo’s announcement:
Botafogo signed midfielder Jacob Montes by the end of 2024. Born in Lake Worth, Florida, the 23-year-old American athlete has been training with the white-and-white squad since early July and has adapted to Brazilian football and culture. Welcome, Montes!
Jacob is the seventh reinforcement announced by the team led by John Textor for the second transfer window. Before him, left-back Fernando Marçal, from Wolverhampton, midfielder Eduardo, ex-Al Ahli, striker Luis Henrique, ex-Olympique de Marseille, defender Adryelson, ex-Al-Wasl, and midfielder Gabriel Pires, ex-Benfica, midfielder Danilo Barbosa, ex-Nice, had already been announced by SAF.
DATASHEET
Name: Jacob Christian Montes
Date of birth: 10/20/1998
Birthplace: Florida, USA.
Position: Midfield
Height: 1.80cm
Career clubs: Crystal Palace, Waasland-Beveren, RWD Molenbeek and Botafogo