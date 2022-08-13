Botafogo x Atlético-GO: probable lineups, absences and where to watch the game for the Brasileirão

O Botafogo returns to the field this Saturday, at 9 pm, to measure forces with Atlético-GO, at Nilton Santos, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. Alvinegro tries to improve its performance as home team and win again in the competition. Dragon, in turn, remains in the relegation zone, but is excited after securing a spot in the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

For the duel, coach Luís Castro will have an important absence in midfield. Lucas Fernandes received the third yellow card and is out of the match.

On the other hand, left-backs Hugo and Marçal can reinforce the team and remain as options for the sector. The first was suspended in the draw with Ceará, while the second has been out of the team since he felt muscle pain in the setback to Corinthians.

The Dragon, in turn, will have a series of absences for this Saturday’s duel. Coach Jorginho should keep the rotation scheme in the starting lineup. Arthur Henrique is not among those listed, as he felt muscle discomfort.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X ATLÉTICO-GO

Place: Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and Time: 08/13/2022, at 21:00

Referee: Edina Alves Batista (FIFA-SP)

Auxiliaries: Neuza Ines Back (FIFA-SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (FIFA-SP)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Where to watch: Premiere, SporTV and in real time on LANCE!

BOTAFOGO (Coach Luís Castro)

Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Philipe Sampaio (Adryelson), Cuesta, Hugo (Marçal); Tchê Tchê, Patrick de Paula (Luís Oyama), Eduardo; Luís Henrique, Jeffinho, Erison.

Embezzlement: Breno, Kayque, Diego Gonçalves, Marçal, Gustavo Sauer, Carlinhos (medical department)

hanging: Hugo, Saravia, Jeffinho, Erison, Philipe Sampaio, Del Piage and Luís Castro (coach)

Suspended: Lucas Fernandes

ATLETICO-GO (Coach: Jorginho)

Renan; Dudu, Camutanga, Lucas Gazal, Jefferson; Willian Maranhão, Marlon Freitas, Jorginho; Wellington Rato, João Peglow (Luiz Fernando), Diego Churin.

Embezzlement: Emerson Santos is out with a suspected Achilles tendon injury. Ronaldo (shoulder surgery) and Ramon Menezes (Achilles tendon) will no longer play in 2022. Klaus, Arthur Henrique (muscle discomfort), Edson Felipe, Baralhas and Shaylon have muscle discomfort.

hanging: Marlon Freitas, Diego Churin, Jefferson and Shaylon

Suspended: Edson Fernando