Botafogo x Atlético-GO: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

Botafogo lived a very busy birthday Friday, with the announcement of four reinforcements, but the attention this Saturday (13) turns to the field. Seeking to improve the poor performance at home, Glorioso receives the Atlético-GOat 21h, at Nilton Santos Stadium, thinking only about the victory to get away from the bottom of the table.

After the performance below the criticism in the 1-1 draw with Ceará in front of their fans, Botafogo ended the 21st round of the Brazilian championship in 12th place, with 25 points, four above the relegation zone. Therefore, a victory over Atlético-GO – which is second to last, with 20 points, but has great campaigns in the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana – is essential.

Botafogo did not disclose the related athletes until the writing of this report, but the expectation is for the return of the right-back Rafael, already fully recovered two rounds ago, and the striker Victor Sá, who also recovered from a back problem, but was out of the last game for having used a substance in the treatment that could test positive for doping, in addition to the left-backs Marçal and Hugo. On the other hand, Lucas Fernandes, one of the team’s highlights, is suspended.

Botafogo embezzlement

Midfielder Lucas Fernandes is automatically suspended for receiving his third yellow card. Diego Gonçalves (transition), Gustavo Sauer (recovering from an ankle infection), Lucas Piazon (unreported problem) and Kayque (knee surgery) are out for physical reasons.

Hanging from Botafogo

Defender Philipe Sampaio, defenders Saravia and Hugo, midfielder Del Piage and forwards Jeffinho and Erison are suspended with two yellow cards, as well as coach Luís Castro and assistant Vítor Severino. If anyone on this list receives a card this Saturday, they will not be able to participate in the duel against Juventude, next Sunday, in Caxias do Sul.

Opponent – ​​Atletico GO

After the rotation in the great classification for the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana over Nacional-URU, Atlético-GO should have the return of important players such as Dudu, Jefferson, Marlon Freitas – who will be a Botafogo player in 2023 – and Wellington Rato . Luiz Fernando, scorer of two goals last Tuesday, should be kept as a starter.

Defender Klaus, on loan from Botafogo, is out due to contract. The also defender Wanderson should be spared in view of the duel against Corinthians in the middle of the week for the Copa do Brasil. Ronaldo, Emerson Santos, Ramon Menezes, Arthur Henrique, Edson Felipe, Barbalhas and Shaylon are absent for physical reasons, and Edson Fernando is suspended.

tickets

The sale takes place over the internet and at physical points, with all sectors still available. Prices for non-members: Lower East (R$60 full/R$30 half), Upper East (R$30 full/R$15 half), Lower West (R$80 full/R$40 half) and Honor (R$320 full/R$200 half).

Where to watch Botafogo vs Atlético-GO

The match will be broadcast on SporTV – except for Rio de Janeiro – and on the Premiere channel, on pay-per-view, with narration by Daniel Pereira, the popular Dandan, comments by Pedrinho and Ledio Carmona and Fernanda Colombo at Central do Apito .

Arbitration

The CBF appointed a trio of women from FIFA and the Paulista Federation to command Botafogo x Atlético-GO: Edina Alves Batista whistles, assisted by Neuza Ines Back and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa. VAR will be led by Adriano Milcvski, assisted by Luciano Roggenbaum – both from the Paraná Federation.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X ATLÉTICO-GO

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 08/13/2022 – 21h

Referee: Edina Alves Batista (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back (Fifa/SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (Fifa/SP)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Tickets: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: SporTV (except RJ) and Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Philipe Sampaio, Victor Cuesta and Marçal (Hugo); Tchê Tchê, Patrick de Paula (Luís Oyama or Del Piage) and Eduardo; Luis Henrique, Erison and Jeffinho – Coach: Luís Castro.

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Dudu, Camutanga, Lucas Gazal and Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Churín and Luiz Fernando (Peglow) – Coach: Jorginho.