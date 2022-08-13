Boys solve it, and Vasco beats Tombense 3-1 in Serie B

Vasco beat Tombense today (13) by the score of 3 to 1 in São Januário. The goals of the game, valid for the 24th round of Serie B, were scored by Andrey (twice) and Marlon Gomes, for the home team, while Matheus Frizzo decreased for the visitors.

Andrey and Marlon Gomes, by the way, are gems of Vasco’s base and both are 18 years old. They were cheered by the 20,903 in attendance; Marlon, however, was injured at the beginning of the second half, complaining of pain in his left thigh.

The two teams return to play next Thursday (18). Vasco visits CSA at 20:00, while Tombense receives Sport at 21:30.

In the classification of Serie B, the two teams had no changes. The Cruz-Maltino team is in 4th place, with 42 points (eight of 5th), Tombense has 33, in 6th.

Vasco dominates the first half

With the support of the crowd, Vasco went up from the beginning of the game. At four minutes, Edimar played for Marlon, who passed from thigh to Nenê. The midfielder crossed low and Andrey, at the entrance of the small area, pushed to the back of the net.

In defense, goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues appeared in Tombense’s opportunity bids. Yuri Lara, in a high ball in the area, almost deflected it into the net, but the goalkeeper managed to make a good save, in the reflex.

Marlon Gomes also showed star and took the first half for himself when he was triggered in the counterattacks, by the left side. He was the one who, at 39′, received a good one in the middle, scribbled three markers and kicked in place, in the left corner of the goal, with no chance for goalkeeper Felipe Garcia to defend. In celebration, he received a yellow card for taking off his shirt.

Second half starts calmer

The second stage started with less intensity. Tombense, in need of the result, even tried to go forward. Goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, from Vasco, however, tried to cool the game as much as possible, especially with wax. He received a yellow card for the delay in taking a goal kick, in the eighth minute.

Marlon Gomes, who was having a good game, left injured a minute earlier. He was fighting for the ball and soon after fell to the ground, complaining of pain in the back of his left thigh. He was replaced by Figueiredo and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

Figueiredo entered the field in the place of Marlon and, at 11, received a good pass from Andrey, in depth. He was facing coach Felipe Garcia, but he hit the beam.

Vasco makes one more, and Tombense decreases

After a wrong ball out by Tombense, Eguinaldo got the ball and rolled to Palacios, who sent it straight to Andrey. The midfielder amended to score his second goal of the game.

Tombense managed to decrease in the 39′, after a slip by Vasco’s defense. Everton built a good move, entered the penalty area and kicked hard, forcing goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues to make a good save. On the rebound, free of marking, Matheus Frizzo sent it to the back of the net.

DATASHEET

Vasco 3 x 1 Tombense

Reason: 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 08/13/2022

Place: São Januario

Hour: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Vuaden

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves and Leirson Peng Martins

Yellow cards: Roger Carvalho (TOM), Marlon Gomes (VAS), Thiago Rodrigues (VAS), Zé Ricardo (TOM), Rodrigo (TOM)

red cards: Keke (TOM)

goals: Andrey (VAS), at 4′ of the 1st half (1-0); Marlon Gomes (VAS), at 39′ of the 1st half (2-0); Andrey (VAS), at 27′ of the 2nd half (3-0); Matheus Frizzo (TOM), at 39′ of the 2nd half (3-1)

Vasco: Thiago Rodrigues; Matheus Ribeiro, Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri and Andrey Santos; Marlon Gomes (Figueiredo), Nenê (Palacios) and Alex Teixeira (Bruno Tubarão); Raniel (Eguinaldo). Coach: Emilio Faro.

tombense: Felipe Garcia; Diego Ferreira, Ednei, Roger Carvalho and Manoel; Rodrigo, Zé Ricardo (Nenê Bonilha), Everton and Jean Lucas (Matheus Frizzo); Bruno Mota and Ciel (Renatinho). Coach: Bruno Pivetti.