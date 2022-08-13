Bragança confirms first case of monkeypox and has 8 suspects

At the end of the afternoon of this Friday (12) the Municipal Health Department of Bragança Paulista confirmed the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the municipality.

According to the folder, it is a 25-year-old trans woman, who presented symptoms on August 3, in another city.

After collection of the test and notification of the suspected case, the Epidemiological Surveillance Division received this Friday the PCR test report with a positive result. The exam was carried out by the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

The patient remains in follow-up by the secretary of health and in home isolation. So far, Bragança Paulista registers 1 confirmed case and 8 are under investigation.

This is the first official position of the Municipality of Bragança, regarding confirmed or suspected cases.

In the Bragantina Region and Water Circuit there are already other confirmed cases. In Atibaia, in addition to suspected cases, there is already a confirmed case. The municipality of Amparo was the first to confirm a case of Monkeypox.



What is monkeypox?

Despite taking the name of monkeypox, the transmission of the disease is not related to primates. The name comes from the initial discovery of the virus in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. Transmissions from the current outbreak, which affects more than 75 countries, have been attributed to person-to-person contamination with close contact.

This disease is endemic in some Central and West African countries. Throughout the history of world public health, there are records of outbreaks of monkeypox in some countries, such as the United States, but short outbreaks, with few cases. What is now happening is the first major outbreak in non-endemic countries, that is, countries outside of Central and West Africa, with sustained circulation of the virus that causes monkeypox.

What are the main symptoms?

According to the Ministry of Health, the disease almost always starts with a sudden, strong and intense fever. The patient also has headache, nausea, exhaustion, tiredness and, fundamentally, the appearance of ganglia (swellings popularly known as “inguas”), which can occur both in the neck region, in the axillary region, and in the perigenital region. The manifestation on the skin is called uniform papulovesicular, which are sores or lesions throughout the body.

How does transmission take place?

Also according to the MS, the main form of transmission of smallpox from monkeys is through contact. This contact happens by skin/skin, secretions or personal objects of the infected patient that you have contact. Therefore, it is extremely important for us to think that, once the patient is infected, with the laboratory diagnosis completed, this patient is in isolation and that all his bedding material, clothes, sheets and personal objects go through a process of hygiene. , boiling, washing with soap and water to prevent transmission.

How can people protect themselves?

The main form of protection is to avoid direct contact with contaminated people. Remembering that the main form of transmission occurs through skin-to-skin, personal contact, or obviously through contact with personal objects of a patient who is infected with monkeypox.

What to do if I’m sick?

When any signs or symptoms appear such as high and sudden fever, headache, appearance of nodes, look for a doctor at the health unit. Look for your doctor, because he will have the ability to examine you, make the diagnosis and the necessary clinical conduct.

What are the differences between monkeypox and human smallpox?

Smallpox is a disease that has been eradicated in our country for many years, while monkeypox is similar but is another disease. They are two different viruses, they cause relatively similar symptoms, but they are absolutely different diseases, according to the Ministry of Health.

