Brasilienses dream of the possibility of winning R$ 27 million

posted on 08/12/2022 05:54 / updated on 08/12/2022 05:55



Accountant Euler Gregório Silva, 63, wants to live near a lake – (credit: Pedro Marra/CB/DA Press)

With the accumulated prize for the second time in a row, the Mega-Sena draws, this Saturday (13/8), the jackpot of R$ 27 million. The dreams of gamblers are many – traveling, buying properties for rent, helping family members financially or acquiring the dream home, among others.

Accountant Euler Gregório Silva, 63, a resident of Taguatinga Norte, made ten bets at the Nova Esperança lottery store, located in the region. If he wins, he intends to acquire a property in the countryside to be with friends and family. “I want to have a paradise on the edge of Serra da Mesa or in Corumbá IV (both in Goiás) because I like to fish. So, I would buy a nice house on the lake, a motorcycle and a jet ski to have a party every day”, says Euler.





Businessman Paulo Sérgio Adorno, 60, also wants to retire and rest away from the Federal District. “I would still invest money in renting houses to relax, get out of commerce, and travel to João Pessoa for vacation”, plans Paulo , who lives in Taguatinga Norte.

This Saturday (13/8), at 8 pm, the draw for contest nº 2.510 will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel of Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF). To make a “fezinha”, there is how to play on the internet, through the loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br or go in person to a lottery shop.

Games can be played until 19:00, on the internet, or until 13:00, in the lottery. The last contest, on Wednesday (10/8), awarded 47 bets with the corner, a prize of R$ 49 thousand for each. Another 2,500 bets made the court, which paid R$1,200.

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Whoever hits the six scores takes the jackpot. There are also prizes for those who match four or five numbers among the 60 on the wheel.

To fulfill the dream of taking the amount, it is necessary to mark 6 to 15 numbers on the steering wheel. The minimum bet, of six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The maximum, of 15 tens, has the value of R$ 22.5 thousand. It is also possible to let the system choose the tens — the so-called Surpresinha — or compete with the same bet for two, four or eight consecutive contests, a model known as Teimosinha.