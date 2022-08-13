BRAZIL AID LOAN: CONSIGNEE RELEASE date has been revealed

the loan of Brazil aidsanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, continues to be awaited with great expectation by the beneficiaries of the program.

The new credit line has already been officially approved by the Federal Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decided to sanction the text of the document. According to the Government, the consignment has the objective of “benefiting low-income families enrolled in the social program”.

According to the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, the start date of the Payment of the Brazilian Assistance Loan is already defined.

In this article, find out when you can receive and check:

BRAZIL AID LOAN 2022

O Loan Aid Brazil, sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro on August 3, is expected to come into force soon.

O Aid Brazil loan was created with the objective of facilitating the access of families to payroll-deductible credit.

LOAN CONSIGNED AID BRAZIL

One of the great doubts of the beneficiaries concerns how the release of the Loan Aid Brazil. According to the Government, as soon as the beneficiary requests a loan, a certain amount of his portion of the benefit will be discounted.

Thus, if the loan is requested, the beneficiaries must receive smaller installments of the Brazil aid.

2022 BRAZIL AID LOAN VALUE

Furthermore, it is important to make it clear that the citizen may commit to 40% of the amount of the Aid Brasil installment. Therefore, considering the current amount (R$600), the value of the consigned Auxílio Brasil can be up to BRL 240 for families applying for credit.

The same will happen next year, but with different values. As of 2023, the Aid Brazil Loan amount will undergo changes. The minimum amount of Auxílio Brasil must be once again BRL 400.

In this way, families will be able to request up to R$ 160 consigned credit.

WHEN WILL THE AUXILIO BRASIL LOAN PAYMENT BE MADE?

According to information from Minister Ronaldo Bento, the hiring of Loan Aid Brazil will be released until the beginning of September.

In the midst of all the history, it is still not possible to set a date for the release of the Auxílio Brasil consignment. Some of the users of the social program have been campaigning on social networks to ask for the balance to be released.

Also this Friday (12), President Jair Bolsonaro published a decree with an initial regulation of credit. However, this new document still does not point to the general rules of payroll.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE AUXILIO BRAZIL LOAN?

So far, a normative instruction has not yet been published by the Ministry of Citizenship. Thus, it is still not possible to know how to apply for the loan.

WHO IS RIGHT TO AID BRAZIL?

One of the main doubts of citizens concerns the requirements for receiving the program. It is known that the Brazil aid was created at the end of 2021 with the aim of replacing the social program Family Scholarship. Because of this, the benefit is also popularly known as Family Scholarship 2022.

to receive the Brazil Aid in 2022citizens must meet certain requirements, such as:

Possess any of the following components: pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, children, adolescents or young people between 0 and 21 years old;

Prove monthly income per person of up to R$ 105 (extreme poverty) or monthly income between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210 (poverty line).

NEW UPDATED 2022 BRAZIL AID CALENDAR – BRAZIL AID AUGUST 2022 ADVANCE CALENDAR

O payment aid Brazil August is already being released in installments of R$ 600.

See when you will receive the August Family Scholarship:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11;

NIS ending on 4 – Received on August 12;

NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15;

NIS ending on 6 – Receives on August 16;

NIS ending on 7 – Receives on August 17;

NIS ending on 8 – Receives on August 18;

NIS ended on 9 – Receives on August 19;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.