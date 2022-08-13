Brazil’s risk is great without fiscal adjustment, says World Bank

In a context of global crisis triggered by rampant inflation in European countries and the United States, in addition to the impacts of the Ukraine war and the covid-19 pandemic, the situation in Brazil is not off the radar of the World Bank’s chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, who warns: “The risk is great if the government delays the fiscal adjustment.”

In an interview with Veja magazine, published today, Reinhart assesses that, although Brazil is one of the countries that benefit from the temporary commodity boom — “which can help with the fiscal situation” — the future scenario is pessimistic and not will be favorable to any nation.

“Neither importers nor exporters will benefit from the more restrictive international financial conditions of the future. The situation will get ugly, and it will affect Brazil as well”, said the economist, who turned her analysis to the country’s fiscal risk.

“The risk is great if the government delays the fiscal adjustment. Even if there was no question of elections, the boom commodity prices spurs governments to meet demands for more spending. The rise in exports makes the fiscal situation look better, but the adjustment of public accounts is fundamental,” he declared.

Carmen Reinhart recalled the country’s historic “high level of indebtedness” and vulnerability “to changing financial market conditions” as red flags for public spending — and the consequent increase in fiscal risk — now.

In the global cut, the economist says that the most worrying impacts of the sum of crises are the ones felt by children’s learning as a result of schools closed in the pandemic.

“According to our analysis at the bank, as children enter the workforce, there will be very worrying medium and long-term consequences,” he said.