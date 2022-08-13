BRL 1.00 bill being sold for BRL 16,000.00? Understand why!

The market for selling old notes and coins is very strong. Nowadays, there are a large number of people looking for these notes on social networks or with acquaintances to complete a collection. An example of coins that collectors usually look for are those in reference to the Olympics in Brazil.

However, the sale of a R$ 1.00 note has attracted attention in recent times. The fact stood out because R$ 16 thousand were paid in the purchase of the note. But is this a normal R$1.00 bill? See more below.

BRL 1.00 bill sold

First of all, it is important to note that the R$1.00 note that was sold for R$16,000 is not just any note. Although R$1.00 notes are rarer nowadays and many collectors look for them, traditional notes do not reach that amount.

In this sense, the notes are a special note that has the signature of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (FHC), as well as some members who acted in the creation of the Real Plan.

Therefore, the note has the signature, in addition to FHC, of ​​economists and former presidents of the Central Bank.

The sale of the note was part of an auction held to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the creation of the Plano Real. In this way, the note is in a frame and an economist was responsible for finishing it.

Information about the auction was released by columnist Mônica Bergamo.

Creation of Real Digital

The Central Bank was responsible for announcing a novelty that could change the way in which we pay part of our bills. Although the announcement was made in 2021, many people are still not aware of the creation of Real Digital.

The Real Digital is nothing more than a virtual version of the traditional notes of the real that we use today throughout the country. People will be able to make use of this digital currency in different ways, such as, for example, in situations involving the use of the Internet of Things (IoT), or to sign smart contracts or, then, to make payments in foreign countries.

Also, it won’t be like cryptocurrencies, in case anyone got that impression. This is because there is the possibility of using new technologies, as stated above, and because Real Digital will be guaranteed by the financial institution.

Anyone interested in the modality must purchase a digital wallet directly from an authorized bank or financial institution or with an agent who has authorization from the BC itself.

