Bruna Biancardi confirms end of relationship with Neymar and clarifies: ‘There was no betrayal’ | TV & Famous

Enough of speculation and gossip. Bruna Biancardi and Neymar are no longer together and who said that was her. The model wrote on her social networks this Friday, 12/8, that her relationship with the player ended a while ago and asked her followers for peace..
“I’ve always been very into mine and you know it, but since I’m constantly involved in gossip, I prefer to make it clear around here that I haven’t been in a relationship for a while.”
Bruna Biancardi confirms breakup with Neymar and says there was no betrayal – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
She also said that she is ok with the end:
“No, there was no betrayal. Don’t believe everything that is out there. I have a lot of affection for him and his whole family. Please stop involving my name, thank you!”
Neymar had already gone on social media to say that ‘talker is sick’, but ended up not saying anything about dating.
See some photos of the ex-couple
Neymar and Bruna Biancardi — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Neymar gets a kiss from his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, after PSG’s victory – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Neymar and Bruna Biancardi celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together — Photo: Instagram