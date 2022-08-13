Bruna Biancardi confirms end of relationship with Neymar: ‘I have a lot of affection for him’

Bruna Biancardi confirmed the end of the relationship with Neymar this Friday afternoon (12). The digital influencer and the football player had not been seen together for some time, and rumors about the separation circulated on social media. The model did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but said there was no betrayal.

She explained that she has always been discreet about her personal life and that, therefore, she did not intend to publicly comment on the end of her relationship with Neymar. Seeing her name involved in a lot of gossip, she changed her mind and decided to confirm that she is no longer with the player.





“I prefer to make it clear here that I’m not in a relationship anymore, it’s been some time, and there was no betrayal”, said Bruna Biancardi.

“Don’t believe everything that appears out there. I have a lot of affection for him and for the whole family. Please stop involving my name. Thank you”, completed the influencer.

Neymar and Bruna started dating in the second half of 2021. The first time they were seen together was during a boat trip through Spain. But they only took over the relationship months later, in May of this year.

The last time the player and the influencer appeared together was in June of this year. On the occasion, they wore a couple look to enjoy a June party that the star gave at his mansion in Rio de Janeiro.