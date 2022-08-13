Bruna Biancardi confirms end of relationship with Neymar: ‘there was no betrayal’

Influencer Bianca Biancardi confirmed the end of her relationship with Neymar. In a post on her social media, she informed that the couple has not been together for “some time” and that there was no betrayal.

Rumors pointed out that Bruna would have ended her relationship with the PSG striker and the Brazilian team due to an alleged betrayal during a São João party. In a text published on Instagram Stories, she denied it.

“I’ve always been very into mine and you know it, but as you are all the time involving me in gossip, I prefer to make it clear here that I’m not in a relationship anymore – it’s been a while – and no, there was no betrayal,” Bruna wrote. .

“Don’t believe everything that appears out there. I have a lot of affection for him and for the whole family! Please stop involving my name. Thank you!”, he added.

Speculation about a possible breakup of the couple made the news for the last month. On vacation, Neymar appeared without a ring during dinner with friends. Bruna, on the other hand, “disappeared” from social networks for a period.

Neymar and Bruna appeared together for the last time at the end of June, when the player was on vacation in Brazil. The couple, however, spent time together in Paris, the French capital.

The relationship began last year, but the two remained discreet on social media. Time later, the couple decided to take over the relationship, started to wear rings and share moments together on the networks.

Bruna Biancardi confirms end of relationship with Neymar Image: Playback/Instagram

During this period, Neymar prepared surprises for his girlfriend, such as taking the influencer’s family and friends to Paris as a birthday present and organizing a surprise party.

So far, the now ex-couple has not deleted the photos together from their respective social networks.