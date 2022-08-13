Caixa is offering R$ 3 thousand in August? Find out more about the SIM Digital loan program and who can apply

Have you heard about SIM Digital? This is a type of loan offered by Caixa Econômica Federal, which you can hire directly at Caixa Tem and the best part is that people with a dirty name can also have access to this type of credit. To do this, they just need to meet a few criteria. In August, this type of loan will release amounts that reach up to R$ 3 thousand! Want to know more? So, check it out below.

SIM Digital: Caixa is offering BRL 3,000 in credit

Thus, according to Caixa Econômica Federal, individuals and individual entrepreneurs (MEI) can have access to SIM Digital microcredit. As we explained, the amounts released reach R$ 3 thousand. The bank expects the program to benefit around 40 million Brazilians.

Therefore, for individuals who wish to start or improve their business, Caixa asks that they comply with the following requirements:

Have less than 3 thousand reais in bank accounts until 01/31/2022, except housing financing and unused limits;

Have an updated registration in the Caixa Tem application;

Possess a Digital Savings+;

Be approved in the credit analysis;

Finally, it is necessary to comply with the rules of SIM Digital.

For those who are MEI, there are other requirements

For those who are individual microentrepreneurs, or MEI, the rules are a little different. However, in this case, Caixa Econômica Federal establishes the following requirements:

Be an Individual Microentrepreneur with 12 months or more of activity;

Have a turnover of less than 81 thousand reais per year;

Have less than 3 thousand reais in bank debts until 01/31/2022, excluding housing financing and unused limits;

Possess a Caixa Legal Entity Account;

Be approved in the credit analysis;

Comply with the SIM Digital rules.

Finally, for those who want to apply for a SIM Digital loan, simply access Caixa Tem. In addition, for both cases, the installment can be made in up to 24 installments.

