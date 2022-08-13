Caixa Tem releases microcredit of UP to R$ 3 thousand this month

O box hasdigital wallet Federal Savings Bank, offers a type of credit for individuals who wish to undertake and for Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs). People with a name registered with the credit protection agencies, that is, with a dirty name, can also hire the Digital SIM.

Criteria for taking out the loan

For individuals:

Have a desire to improve your business, including beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil;

Have less than BRL 3,000 in bank debt on 01/31/2022, excluding housing loans and unused limits;

Have the registration updated in the Caixa Tem application;

Possess a Digital Savings+;

Be approved in the credit analysis;

Be within the rules of the Digital SIM – Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs, according to MTP Ordinance 660/2022.

The loan for individuals must be requested directly by Caixa Tem, version 1.57.0 or higher.

For legal entities (MEIs):

Have 12 months or more of activity/constitution as MEI;

Have an annual turnover of less than 81 thousand reais;

Have less than 3 thousand reais in bank debt on 01/31/2022, excluding housing financing and unused limits;

Possess a CAIXA Corporate Account;

Be approved in the credit analysis;

Be within the rules of the Digital SIM – Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs, according to MTP Ordinance 660/2022.

Individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) must apply for the loan directly at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

Interest rate

As for the interest rate for individuals, it starts at 1.95% per month. For MEIs, the monthly rate is 1.99%. In both cases, the debt can be paid in installments up to 24 installments, that is, two years.

loan amount

Individuals can apply for a loan of up to R$1,000. The micro-entrepreneur can ask for a value of up to R$ 3,000.

How to get the loan?

To take out the loan, MEIs must go in person to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch and bring supporting documentation, such as personal documents and CNPJ.

Individuals, on the other hand, can take out the loan through the Caixa Tem app, but for that, it is necessary to update the system. See the step by step below:

Go to your mobile app store and download the latest version of Caixa Tem; Open the application; Have photo identification documents, RG or CNH in hand; Log in using your CPF number and password; On the home screen, tap on the option “Update your Registration”; To confirm, click on “Got it, let’s get started”; Check that your address is correct and updated, if everything is correct, confirm by clicking on “Yes”; If the data is not correct, edit with the updated information; Then, inform the place where you were born and then answer some questions that will appear on the screen; Once this is done, click on “Next”; Check the information provided and tap “Continue”; Finally, follow the instructions to upload your document photos.