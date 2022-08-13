Calabresa x Melhem case has a new round at the OAB; understand

A new legal battle involving the Dani Calabresa x Marcius Melhem case should start next Monday (15), at the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) in Brasília.

But this time, the actress and the former director of Globo, who already face each other in the police and in the Civil Courts, will not be personally involved. Lawyer Mayra Cotta, defending Calabresa, will be judged by the Ethics and Discipline Committee for her professional behavior in this case of accusation of sexual and moral harassment.

In the case in question, it will be judged whether or not the lawyer promoted the “commodification” of the profession (see further below), plus other items.

The process runs in secrecy. The complaint was made by Melhem’s lawyers in 2020, at his request.

The committee has the power to exonerate, warn, suspend or even revoke a lawyer’s license.

The preliminary opinion of the commission was for the “condemnation” of the lawyer, according to “Veja” published this Saturday (13)

Complaint came after company opening

In 2020, the lawyer Mayra Cotta took up the defense of Calabresa and seven other women who accused Melhem of sexual harassment (there are four other accusations of harassment moral). Cotta also became a spokesperson for the victims.

In an interview, she said that, according to what was then published in the magazine “piauí”, she saw the case as a probable or possible attempted rape. Melhem denied the allegations.

At the time, Cotta and a partner, Manoela Miklos, set up an office and consultancy in compliance in cases of harassment, Bastet (named after an Egyptian goddess linked to fertility and reproduction).

The two publicized the company in interviews that addressed the Calabresa case in the press, including one that was given to UOL. In at least one, Miklos mentions the success and demand of the new company.

Both also made ‘posts’ on the networks, mentioning the consultancy; many of them reproducing or linking news about the Melhem-Calabresa case.

Because of that, the lawyer was denounced to the OAB for, let’s say, a kind of “breach of decorum”: promoting and advertising a personal business, the Bastet office.

Finally, it was pointed out for an alleged attempt to obtain some kind of advantage, financial or advertising, with its own case, the Calabresa case. The Bar Association forbids this.

Soon after the complaint made to the OAB by the defense of Melhem, partners Cotta and Miklos closed the company Bastet.

However, almost immediately they opened another one: Veredas, whose function is the same as the previous one. Some posts that linked the company to the Calabresa case were deleted.

more complaints

Melhem’s defense also points out other alleged irregularities in the process, such as the fact that Cotta spoke on behalf of Calabresa and 11 other alleged victims publicly, and he did not even have a power of attorney for these women.

A statement from Calabresa to the lawyer was only made recently, after the beginning of the process at the OAB. Another five also belatedly signed an authorization for Cotta — but none claim to be a victim or witness, something totally random or, as Melhem accuses, “armed” later.

Other side

Sought by the column, lawyer Mayra Cotta did not speak, which was done by lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, known as Kakay. Since 2021, he has been part of the team defending the eight accusers.

“The defense is focused on what really matters: the harassment investigations. Regarding the procedure, also confidential, of the Ethics Court, there is no vote of the rapporteur rendered”, said Kakay. He also stated that Mayra did not accuse Melhem of rape.

“What she talked about, in my view, was a technical explanation of what could frame a particular procedure,” Kakay said.

He denies that there was commercialization of the profession. “She first started a company with a girl who wasn’t even a lawyer (Miklos). Then she closed it and started another company. It’s unbelievable to imagine any kind of attempt (by Cotta) to boast or gain any space for it.”

Melhem’s defense declined to comment on the ongoing procedure at the OAB Ethics Court.