calendar will take a break this weekend

This weekend, the Federal Government will pause payments for the Auxílio Brasil program. Therefore, there are no transfers scheduled for Saturday (13) or Sunday (14). This Friday (12), the releases take place for users who have the final Social Identification Number (NIS) 4.

Breaks like these are common in the Auxílio Brasil calendar. Normally, the Government does not make payments on non-business days. In this month of August, the executive branch even managed to bring forward the releases to the first fortnight, but the rule of making releases only between Monday and Friday continues to apply normally.

The Federal Government has already confirmed that regular transfers will resume as early as next Monday (15), when the money will be deposited in the accounts of citizens who have the final Social Identification Number (NIS) 5. The expectation is that the Ministry complete payments by next Monday (22).

August 9: Users with final NIS 1 (already paid)

August 10: Users with final NIS 2 (already paid)

August 11: Users with final NIS 3 (already paid)

August 12: Users with NIS End 4 (Paid Today)

August 15: Users with final NIS 5

August 16: Users with final NIS 6

August 17: Users with final NIS 7

August 18: Users with final NIS 8

August 19: Users with final NIS 9

August 22: Users with final NIS 0

As a general rule, the citizen does not need to move the Auxílio Brasil money exactly on the day the benefit is released. The Government explains that individuals have a period of 120 days to change the balance in some way. There are four consecutive months for the individual to move the amount of the social benefit.

News

It is important to remember that the August payments of Auxílio Brasil are the first payments made under the baton of the changes in the PEC of Benefits. This is the text that released R$ 41 billion for the Government to boost its social programs.

Auxílio Brasil received a share of R$ 26 billion of this amount. With the money, the executive branch managed to raise the benefit amount from R$400 to R$600, at least until the end of this year, 2022.

In addition, the Government managed to place more than 2.2 million people on the project’s payroll. According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, the insertion was enough to eliminate the so-called waiting list this August.

Who receives the Brazil Aid?

The rules for entry into the Auxílio Brasil program were not changed even with the changes proposed and approved in the Benefits PEC. The idea that there is no direct inscription for the social project remains valid.

To be entitled to Auxílio Brasil, the citizen must have an active and updated account in the Cadúnico system. In addition, it is also necessary to have a per capita income that places the citizen in the extreme poverty group.

Those who are in poverty may also be entitled to the program, as long as they live with a pregnant woman or a person under 21 years of age. Even those who comply with all the rules, need to wait for the selection of the Ministry of Citizenship.