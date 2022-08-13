Campos Neto says that credit card will cease to exist

The president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday (12.Aug.2022) that the credit card will no longer exist “coming soon”. He stated that he wants Brazil’s digital currency to be up and running in 2024.

He declared that each person will have an app “integrator” on the cellphone. “No one will have 5 banking apps, you have to log into one to make a purchase and then go into another… we have Open Finance just for that. […] The integrator will assemble your entire virtual and physical financial life in the same place”declared.

The BC president said that Pix already solves payment problems and even has the possibility of making purchases using credit. He stated that the integrator wallet will offer the credit or debit payment tool.

“If you decide to take out credit, there will be bank fees there. If not, it will choose the debit and it will be a regular Pix”declared. “There will be a physical money wallet and a digital money wallet. […] This system eliminates the need to have a credit card, I think it will cease to exist at some point soon”he added.

Campos Neto said that the timeline for implementing the CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) was delayed because of the strike by BC civil servants. He linked the digital Real – which is the country’s official currency in virtual format, a govcoin – with Pix, the instant payments system. The tool became popular and is currently one of the main forms of payment and transfer in the country, due to its agility and lower costs.

Said people are looking for a “digital representation of something that has value”. “It’s a process that started with gamers a while ago and is now moving forward. It already contaminates a part of the means of payment, in a good way”he said.

According to him, the world is migrating to an economy “Tokenized”which is more efficient. “Some banks have already started to invest in the technology of tokenizing assets, which is to take something that has value, place an encryption (cryptography) and play on a ledger”, said. He stated that the asset becomes verifiable and transferable with divisibility.

There are companies focused on monetizing virtual reality that are even listed on Stock Exchanges. Campos Neto stated that “it’s just the beginning”. “When we talk about means of payment […], what is the problem that we are trying to solve? Basically, people were looking for a medium that had the following characteristics: safe, fast, cheap, open, transparent and integrated”said.

He attended the event “The Future of Crypto Assets Regulation in Brazil”promoted by Figueiredo & Velloso Advogados Associados, in Brasília. watch:

Campos Neto said that crypto-assets are a “small part of an ecosystem”. “The issue, especially among central bankers, is not explored as much. I think because it’s a little more technical in some parts.”said.

He claimed that the world extracts value from art, photos, properties and ideas. The crypto asset does the same process with money, according to him.

The purpose of cryptocurrencies is to connect payments, open finance, monetization of data in a digital wallet. Brazil’s digital currency will be a “tokenized deposit”, according to Campos Neto. He stated that the digital currency issued by the Central Bank, the CBDC, will be the fostering of new business.

Campos Neto said that banks will be able to issue a “stable coin” on top of deposits, in token format. “If anyone in the settlement chain wants to convert these stable coins into something that is a currency issued by the Central Bank, the BC will guarantee that every stable coin is transformed from 1 [stable coin] for 1 [real] in a digital currency issued by the Central Bank”declared.

The Central Bank wants to make a currency that is an extension of the physical real. In addition, it plans to make a tool that can be used in a online or offline.

Brazil’s digital currency will have a different digital format from the rest of the world. “If each country makes a different digital currency system, we will continue where we are today, in terms of international payments”declared. Campos Neto also said that central banks intend to regulate the crypto market with “heavy hand”. Said he didn’t agree.

“We don’t leave behind. Technological advances will come along with what is already happening.”declared. “The regulator shouldn’t get into the ‘whether I think this product is good for you or not’ field. It’s totally innovative thinking. I think that people, faced with information, must make the decision whether it is good or not. What we need to do is make sure that crypto-assets have transparency in the way they are traded, created and transacted. It’s the way we want to go.”he added.

MARKET CONCENTRATION

Campos Neto said he is concerned about the concentration of custody of crypto assets. “Today we have 80% of the assets in custody in more or less 4 companies. In some of the custody are centralized servers, the backup structure was not opened in some of them. […] They are subject to invasions”declared.

He also stated that he is afraid of transactional concentration, which is having one or two platforms with 20% or 30% of the market.

OPEN FINANCE

Open Finance is a tool for people to share financial data to receive personalized financial products. According to Campos Neto, the Brazilian model is the widest in the world.

“Basically, the idea is the following: where there is a high price, there is asymmetric information. If I don’t know much about my client, I have to charge more because there is information asymmetry, especially when the service involves a unilateral risk. I can eliminate some of this asymmetric information by making an open system.”declared.