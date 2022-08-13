Caixa Tem can be blocked when the rules of use are not followed and many Brazilians do not know how to unblock it.

Caixa Tem was created in 2020 and has been essential for thousands of individuals. Through the app, available for Android and iOS, many people have access to banking and payment services related to Auxílio Brasil, for example.

As with other applications, Caixa Tem can be blocked. The issue is that many Brazilians do not know what can lead to this happening and, when faced with the block, they do not know what to do to access their account again.

What factors can lead to the blocking of a Caixa Tem account?

There are many factors that can lead to the blocking of a Caixa Tem account. When registering in the application, users have access to the usage rules, which must be read carefully to avoid future problems.

Actions such as carrying out transactions above the monthly limit, which is R$ 5 thousand, using the same CPF on several devices, accessing accounts with other CPFs and irregularities in the registration can block the account at Caixa Tem. Many people are not even aware of these rules.

Can I unblock Caixa Tem via WhatsApp?

The answer is yes. It is possible to unlock Caixa Tem by WhatsApp. It should be noted that in some cases the user may forget the access password, which can be recovered through the application, in the “Forgot my password” option.

To unlock Caixa Tem by WhatsApp, follow the step by step:

Open the Caixa Tem app, available for Android and iOS;

Access the account with CPF and password;

Click on the “Release Access” option;

Wait for the page redirection;

Tap the available icon;

Access the generated link to start a conversation on WhatsApp;

Follow the guidelines for sending the necessary documents.

According to Caixa, the processing time is up to 48 hours. If access is not released after this period, the correct thing is to go to a bank branch. It is necessary to bring a document with photo identification.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com