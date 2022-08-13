Capital market museum ‘debuts’ at B3 with a tour of the history of stock exchanges and focus on financial education | Economy

This is the classic image that stock exchanges have in our imagination. Although negotiations haven’t been like this for over a decade, it’s possible to get a taste of this atmosphere in the most modern and ‘Instagrammable’ way. Mub3 – Brazil Stock Exchange Museuminaugurated this Friday (12) and sponsored by B3 in downtown São Paulo.

The exhibition that opens the space tells the exchange’s relationship with the country’s history and the life of Brazilians since 1890. There, it is possible to see the first capital negotiations and see objects that were used over time for buying and selling, like the yellow and red telephones of the old hands-free trading floor – the old one, the one with the shouting.

There are tables with old quotes from companies that were once darlings on the stock exchange, such as Souza Cruz (currently Bat Brasil), and others that are still part of the Ibovespa, such as Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN).

In one of the most instructive interactions, Every day’s coffee is used to tell how the capital market is present in all the productive and commercial stages of a product: the operation behind credit card purchases, the debentures that make transportation possible, the investment in real estate funds that support the storage and even the complex transactions that guarantee the planting of grain on the farms.

The museum is also intended to be a class on the Brazilian capital market.

She tells the story of how gold, coffee and cotton helped create the country’s financial system. The exhibition is made up of several environments: an 1890s public square, a mercantile office, a 1930s trading floor, the stone age, a 1970s trading panel and the last in-person trading sessions.

And it continues to the present day. At the end of the exhibition, the visitor can learn about (and participate in) ringing the bag’s bell.

In an interactive panel, it is possible to learn about the main types of investment available, such as direct treasury, shares, real estate funds and letters of credit, for example. And who are the companies and bodies that make up the country’s financial world, such as the Central Bank and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Since the 1980s, the scholarship has received visits from students and has a collection of more than 100,000 files. It was from this junction between material and demand that the idea of ​​creating the museum came about. The team from the Sintonize group, which worked on the design of the place, took two years to put everything on its feet.

Among the actions designed to attract the public, are partnerships with public and private schools in the capital of São Paulo and the incentive for employees to take their families to the exhibition. Felipe Paiva, customer relationship director at B3, says that there are actions designed especially for children, with storytelling and workshops for them to create their own banknote.

“We want to democratize access to history and financial education”, says Paiva. He says that this is one more of the challenges of proposal to popularize the stock exchange, necessary in view of the entry of more investors, younger people and holders of small investments.

“This new reality challenges us in several aspects. Changes in communication, education and financial planning, reformulation of rates and fees to invest, accessible space to monitor investments and portfolio profitability are some of the transformations we have undergone”, explains the director. .

The director says that the objective of these initiatives is to “puncture the bubble” of investors and attract those who still invest their money in savings.