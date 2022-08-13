Check out the only option to watch the classic between Corinthians and Palmeiras this Saturday

This Saturday, at 7 pm, Neo Química Arena will host another Corinthians and Palmeiras, this time valid for the Brazilian Championship. Those who do not go to the stadium will only have one option to broadcast.

The only way to see the classic on television will be through Premiere. The channel pay per view gives TV Globo broadcasts the duel throughout Brazil. Milton Leite narrates the game and comments will be made by Maurício Noriega, Ricardinho and Sandro Meira Ricci.

For those who prefer, you also have the possibility to follow everything about the match here on My Timon. There are three different options with all the confrontation information. The portal provides pre, during and post-match coverage online and free of charge for Corinthians fans. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 6pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 4pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium. THE live also starts at 4pm;

Corinthians welcomes Palmeiras at a delicate moment in the tournament. The rival is the current leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 45 points, and Timão is the runner-up, with 39 points. Depending on the result, the alvinegro can shorten the distance to the rival or see him shoot in the lead. In addition, the difference between Corinthians and Fluminense, third in the table, is only one point, so a stumble can make the Parque São Jorge club drop a few positions.

