Check the results of Quina 5922 and Lotomania 2351 this Friday (12/8)

posted on 08/12/2022 19:56 / updated on 08/12/2022 20:43



Check out the numbers drawn in this Friday’s Caixa Lotteries (8/15) – (Credit: Youtube/Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal will draw, on the night of this Friday (12/8), four lotteries: contests 5922 from Quina, 2351 from Lotomania, 2597 from Lotofácil and 282 from Super Sete. The draw is held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina



Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.4 million for those who guarantee the five hits, had the following numbers drawn: 25-35-07-54-60.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

















super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 100 thousand, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:

Column 1: 8

Column 2: 7

Column 3: 4

Column 4: 1

Column 5: 6

Column 6: 6

Column 7: 1

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania



With an expected prize of BRL 2.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 62-99-37-80.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 16-19-21-12-15-13-23-25-17-09-14-11-07 -04-08.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Follow the broadcast:

