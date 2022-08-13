Check the results of Quina 5922 and Lotomania 2351 this Friday (12/8)

Check out the numbers drawn in this Friday's Caixa Lotteries (8/15) - (Credit: Youtube/Reproduction)


Caixa Econômica Federal will draw, on the night of this Friday (12/8), four lotteries: contests 5922 from Quina, 2351 from Lotomania, 2597 from Lotofácil and 282 from Super Sete. The draw is held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.4 million for those who guarantee the five hits, had the following numbers drawn: 25-35-07-54-60.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 100 thousand, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:
Column 1: 8
Column 2: 7
Column 3: 4
Column 4: 1
Column 5: 6
Column 6: 6
Column 7: 1

lottomania

With an expected prize of BRL 2.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 62-99-37-80.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 16-19-21-12-15-13-23-25-17-09-14-11-07 -04-08.

