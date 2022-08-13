Chile announces new tourist entry rules

Chile has announced new rules for the entry of tourists, which will take effect on September 1st. In practice, the lives of tourists will become easier and less bureaucratic, although the country has taken much longer than other destinations to adopt such measures. Check out:

Current rules (until 08/31/2022)

Currently, tourists wishing to enter Chile on tour must fill in the “Declaración Jurada Para Viajeros” form up to 48 hours before departure, where contact, health and travel information are filled in. When submitting the form, you will receive a QR Code that must be presented at immigration. Upon arrival, random tests are performed.

To move around the country and enter some attractions it is necessary to have a mobility pass.

New rules (from 01/09/2022)

The vaccination certificate will be the only requirement and will serve as a mobility pass to enter hotels, restaurants and domestic flights in Chile. It will no longer be necessary to fill in the “Declaración Jurada Para Viajeros”.

Those who are not vaccinated must present an RT-PCR test with a negative result, performed up to 48 hours before departure.

Children under 18 are exempt from the requirement of vaccination and also testing.

