Cleo marries for the second time in a lavish ceremony

Cleoactress, took advantage of the fact that ‘Friday is a day in white’, to share a photo gallery of the her second marriage to Leandro D’Lucca. The ceremony followed the tradition of the Candomblé commandments and was held in July.

“Blessed in the axé”

“Blessed in axé with the love of the family and godparents. Thank you babalorixá Paulo de Oya for receiving us and for taking care of us with so much love and seriousness. I love you all”put the actress in the caption thanking the spiritual leader.

Advertising Could not load ad

The brothers bento, Antonia and Ana Morais attended the ceremony, as well as fiukwho is not the son of Gloria Pires, but of Fabio Jr.as Cleo. Gloria Pires and everyone present was wearing white, with the exception of Bento, who opted for blue.

Cleo bet on a white slit dress, which highlighted the numerous tattoos that the muse has on her body. The husband was elegant in dress pants, but in a white shirt with some buttons open.

Some celebrities commented on the post. “How beautiful, axé”commented Preta Gil. “Blessed and Armored in Love and Light! Axé, we love you”said the father of Cleothe singer Fábio Jr. “What a love friend. May my father Oxumare and our mother Oxum bless you”wished the ex-BBB ariadna.

Recently, Cleo criticized netizens for pressuring her to get married. Without mincing words, she commented on the confusion. “Guys, for the love. These days I was seeing comments on a photo of me and someone commented ‘it was time for me to get married’. ‘I’m married’, ‘do you think this boy I post pictures all the time is my security?vented.

READ MORE: Ex-Chiquitita Julia Gomes is discharged after fracturing her spine: “Second chance”