Cleo marries Leandro D’Lucca for the second time: ‘Abençoados no axé’ | TV & Famous

Apparently Cleo and her husband, Leando D’Lucca, are taking “happily ever after” seriously. Proof of this is that the lovebirds got married for the second time with a party and family together, as shown in photos shared by the actress and singer on Instagram this Friday night, 8/12.
“Blessed in axé with the love of the family and godparents. Thank you babalorixá Paulo de Oya for receiving us and for taking care of us with so much love and seriousness. I love you all 🎉”, wrote Cleo, referring to the spiritual leader of the candomblé center where he performed the religious ceremony.
Gloria Pires is happy at Cleo’s wedding with Leandro Dlucca — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Yasmin Brunet, Preta Gil and Erika Januza are among the celebrities who congratulated the couple. “Blessed and armored in Love and Light! Axé ❤️ We love you”, wrote the singer Fábio JúniorCleo’s father.
Together since January 2021, the actress and the businessman made their union official for the first time in July of the same year, in a simple ceremony, in Minas Gerais.. They had only two witnesses and did not party, to avoid agglomerations, as the country was still facing serious consequences from the health crisis brought on by Covid-19.
Leandro was Cleo’s first boyfriend after her breakup with Rômulo Arantes Neto, in 2016. She was also married to actor and presenter João Vicente de Castro, between 2008 and 2012. The businessman, who is the father of little Gael, was married actress Dani Pavan.
Cleo was attended by her brothers at her wedding — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Fiuk congratulated her sister, Cleo, on her marriage to Leandro Dlucca — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram