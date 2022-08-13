Clube do Remo defines team to face Botafogo-SP

The incessant pursuit of Clube do Remo, for one of the two spots that still remain for the second phase of Série C of the Brazilian Championship, will have its final attempt this weekend. Although the team is among the eight best in the competition, the decisive challenge will be played far from their domains in which the distrust of a large part of the Blue Phenomenon increases even more. There is only one thing left for Leão to avoid being eliminated early in the qualifying stage: victory.

Botafogo-SP and Clube do Remo face each other this Saturday (13) for the last duel valid for the first phase of the C Series of the Brasileirão. The teams enter the field at the Santa Cruz stadium, in Ribeirão Preto, at 5 pm, for the 19th round of the third national division. Already classified, Botafogo arrives for the match focused on winning and improving the campaign in the season. Pantera occupies the sixth place in the table, with 29 points, and comes from two consecutive victories in the competition.

Remo’s team, on the other hand, is still fighting for a spot in the next phase. In eighth place, with 26 points, Leão Azul needs to win and still count on a combination of results from rivals, to guarantee itself in the next phase of Series C, a victory for Remo would break the taboo of never having won Botafogo-SP in the story. In four matches played between the two teams, Pantera won three and a goalless draw.

The blue team still faces another negative retrospect. Of the 17 matches in which he played away from his own domains, he won only three, drew six and lost eight. For this match, coach Gerson Gusmão commanded the last training session of the Azulino squad, this Friday (12), at CT da Ponte Preta, in Campinas, the group carried out tactical training and exercises with set pieces. Throughout the week, the coach worked on specific positions on the lawn of the Baenão stadium, with a new tactical formatting for the team.

In this way, Remo will seek a more aggressive posture to impose the game on the lawn of the Santa Cruz stadium. For the game in Ribeirão Preto, the commander must promote, at least, six changes in his starting lineup in relation to the squad that entered the field against Aparecidense-GO, in the last round. The Lion must act with: Ricardo Luz, Daniel Felipe, Wendel Lomar and Marlon; Anderson Uchôa, Paulinho Curuá, Pablo Roberto and Soares; Brenner and Bruno Alves. The match will be covered by DOL