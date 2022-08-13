Commissions discuss adoption of clinical protocol in SUS to prevent diabetic retinopathy – News

08/12/2022 – 15:17

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Blood glucose control is one of the steps of the protocol

Commissions for the Defense of the Rights of the Elderly; and Social Security and Family of the Chamber of Deputies hold a public hearing on Wednesday (17) to discuss the implementation of the Clinical Protocol for Diabetic Retinopathy in the Unified Health System (SUS), aimed at the elderly.

The purpose of the protocol is to prevent or early diagnose eye disease, which occurs as a result of a complication of diabetes.

“A study published in 2019 by the Brazilian Council of Ophthalmology highlights that diabetic retinopathy is responsible for 4.8% of the 37 million cases of blindness due to eye diseases, which is equivalent to 1.8 million people”, informs deputy Dr. . Zacharias Calil (União-GO), creator of the debate together with deputies Flávia Morais (PDT-GO) and Professor Dayane Pimentel (União-BA).

Another survey, adds the parliamentarian, published in the Geriatric Diabetes: Informa Healthcareestimates that 90% of people with type 1 diabetes (DM1) and 60% of patients with type 2 diabetes (DM2) will have some degree of retinopathy after 20 years of diagnosis.

Dr. Zacharias Calil also states that, as the clinical protocol is not yet available in the SUS, today it is an immense challenge for a person with diabetes to have access to the diagnosis and treatment of retinopathy.

“The patient needs to go through a Basic Health Unit (UBS), say he has diabetes and make an eye complaint to be referred to a doctor (usually a general practitioner). Most UBSs in the country don’t even have an ophthalmologist”, he warns. “Treatment can take more than a year and, in many cases, it is no longer possible to reverse the degree of blindness installed.”

guests

The following were invited to the event:

– the president of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes, Levimar Araújo;

– the coordinator of the Public Health Department of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes, Karla Melo;

– the representative of the Botucatu Association for Diabetic Assistance, Vanessa Pirolo;

– the president of the Brazilian Society of Retina and Vitreous, Arnaldo Furman Bordon;

– the president of the Brazilian Council of Ophthalmology, Cristiano Caixeta;

– the CEO of ADJ Diabetes Brazil, Lucas Leme Galastri; and

– representative of the Ministry of Health.

how to watch

The meeting will be held in plenary 12, at 14:00. The public will be able to follow the debate live through the e-Democracy portal.

From the Newsroom – MO