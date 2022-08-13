Companies that disclosed information on dividends and interest on equity in the week

Below, check out the companies with shares traded on B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, which disclosed information on earnings (dividends and JCP) between August 8th (Monday) and August 12th (Friday).

The board of directors of Itaú (ITUB4), on Monday, 8, approved the payment of JCP – interest on own capital, in the amount of R$ 0.306500 per share, with 15% withholding of income tax at source, resulting in net interest of R$0.260525 per share.

The JCP will be paid on 08.30.2022, based on the final shareholding position recorded on 08.18.2022, with its shares traded “ex-rights” as of 08.19.2022.

BB Seguridade Participações (BBSE3) informed on Monday, 8, the schedule for the payment of interim dividends referring to the result of the 1st half of 2022, plus the prescribed dividends referring to the 2nd half of 2018.

The total amount is BRL 2,068,697,495.23.

The value per share is BRL 1.03604452820 per share.

Dividends will be paid on 8/29/2022 and will be based on the shareholding position on 8/17/2022, with shares being traded ex-dividend as of 8/18/2022.

Eternit (ETER3) informed on Tuesday night, 9th, that it will pay dividends to shareholders in the amount of BRL 18,400,524.67 in interest on equity (JCP) for the 1st half of 2022 (1H22).

The net value per share is R$0.253218.

As of 08/15/2022 the papers are ex-earnings.

The payment date is 09/20/2022.

Eternit is in Judicial Recovery.

Irani (RANI3) informed on Wednesday, 10th, that it will pay interim dividends.

The total amount is BRL 23,625,496.77.

The value per share is BRL 0.0956838. Shareholders holding shares issued by the company on August 8, 2022 will be entitled.

The shares have been traded ex-proventos since August 9, 2022 (last Tuesday).

Minerva’s board of directors (BEEF3) approved the distribution of interim dividends to shareholders, in the total amount of R$128,075,206.00, corresponding to R$0.2192204451 per common share issued by the company.

The information was released on Wednesday, 10.

People registered as shareholders of the company on the base date of August 17, 2022 will be entitled to the declared dividend, respecting the negotiations carried out until that date, inclusive.

The shares will be traded “ex-dividends” as of August 18, 2022, inclusive.

The payment of dividends in Brazil will be made in national currency, in a single installment, on August 29, 2022.

There will be no monetary restatement or interest between the date of declaration of dividends and the date of actual payment.

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) approved the distribution of BRL 571,256,649.91 as dividends to shareholders and BRL 1,628,480,446.55 in the form of Interest on Own Capital (JCP), both for the second quarter of 2022.

The information was released on Wednesday, 10.

The value per share of dividends is R$0.20018899819 (the updated amount is R$0.20305546243).

The value per share of complementary JCP is R$0.57067846688 (the updated amount is R$0.57884989207).

The amounts paid will be updated, at the Selic rate, from the balance sheet date (06/30/2022) to the payment date (08/31/2022) and will be based on the shareholding position of 08/22/2022.

The shares will be traded “ex” as of 08/23/2022.

Taesa’s board of directors (TAEE3, TAEE4 and TAEE11) approved the distribution of BRL 308,799,210.73 as interim dividends and BRL 197,934,143.18 as Interest on Equity (JCP), totaling BRL 506,733,353.91.

The information was released on Wednesday, 10.

See the table below for details:

The payment of interim dividends and interest on equity will take place on August 26, 2022, based on the shareholding position on August 15, 2022.

As of August 16, 2022, shares and units will be traded “ex-dividends and JCP”.

The board of directors of Unipar Carbocloro (UNIP3, UNIP5 and UNIP6) approved the early distribution of dividends. The information was released on Thursday, 11.

The total amount is R$ 500 million.

Dividends will be distributed among the different types and classes of shares as follows:

– the amount of R$ 163,524,565.53 will be allocated to the payment of dividends to holders of common shares, corresponding to R$ 4.53103818657 per common share;

– the amount of R$ 11,091,221.17 will be allocated to the payment of dividends to holders of class “A” preferred shares, corresponding to R$ 4.98414200522 per class “A” preferred share;

– the amount of R$ 325,384,213.30 will be allocated to the payment of dividends to holders of class “B” preferred shares, corresponding to R$ 4.98414200522 per class “B” preferred share.

Whoever holds shares in the company on August 16, 2022 will be entitled to the declared dividends. Payment of the dividends declared herein will be made as of August 26, 2022.

The shares will be traded ex-dividends on B3 as of August 17, 2022.

Eztec (EZTC3) announced on Thursday, 11th, that it approved the payment of dividends in the total amount of BRL 19,741,378.18, corresponding to BRL 0.09050459394 per common share.

Declared dividends will be paid to shareholders by August 31, 2022, based on the shareholding position as of August 16, 2022 and the total number of dividend-entitled shares held by shareholders on that date, and as of August 17, 2022 from 2022 (inclusive), the shares will be traded ex-dividends.

Dividends will be paid without any update.

Marfrig’s board of directors (MRFG3) approved the payment of interim dividends in the amount of R$500 million.

The announcement was made on Thursday, 11.

The value per share of declared dividends corresponds to approximately R$0.757576 per common share issued.

Individuals or legal entities registered as shareholders of the company on the base date of August 19, 2022 will be entitled to the dividend, respecting the negotiations carried out until that date, inclusive.

The company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend as of August 22, 2022, inclusive.

The payment of dividends in Brazil will be made in national currency on 09/15/2022.

Grazziotin (CGRA4) informed on Thursday, 11, that it defined the date for the payment of interest on equity (JCP) and dividends, as approved at the annual general meeting held on April 20, 2022.

Payment will be made on August 22, 2022.

Interest on equity is gross of R$14 million (R$11.9 million net). For each share, common and preferred, the gross amount to be credited will be R$0.724776 and the net amount will be R$0.616059.

Dividends are in the amount of BRL 19,124,550.99 with the value for each common and preferred share of BRL 0.990073, based on the shareholding position on 03.23.2022.

Dimed Distribuidora de Medicamentos (PNVL3), one of the main retailers and distributors of pharmaceutical products in the country, reported on Friday, 12, that its board of directors approved the payment of interest as remuneration on equity, in the amount of Rs. $8 million.

This amount corresponds to R$0.05381962 per common share. The net amount is BRL 0.04574668.

The payment of interest on equity will be made without any monetary restatement or interest, according to the shareholding position of 08/22/2022.

Shareholders will have their credit available on 08/31/2022.

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/BiPCWc000T0D8xSll7SrIM

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A